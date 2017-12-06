Around The NFL Podcast: Coaches on the hot seat

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal & Colleen Wolfe- recap Monday Night's showdown between the Steelers and Bengals (3:00); The physicality of the game, which resulted in serious injuries for Ryan Shazier and Vontaze Burfict (5:00); Reaction to the Giants firing Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese (16:00); A shameful moment for the Throne of Ease, courtesy of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (24:00); Which coaches have "hot butts" regarding their job security? (29:00); And much more!

LISTEN to the episode:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts & Google Play