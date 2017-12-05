Ron Meyer, known for 'Snow Plow Game', passes away

Former NFL coach Ron Meyer has passed away at the age of 76.

Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a tweet sending his condolences to Meyer and his family.

Rest in peace, Ron Meyer, our colorful head coach from '86-'91. â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2017

Meyer coached the New England Patriots from 1982-84 and Indianapolis from 1986-91. He had an overall record of 54-50 and was 0-2 in the postseason.

"I am sad to hear of Ron Meyer's passing," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said Wednesday in a statement released by the team. "He was a colorful head coach who was very entertaining for fans during his tenure. One of the greatest things Ron did when he was hired in 1982 was to bring us a young coach from his staff at Southern Methodist University named Dante Scarnecchia. Thirty-five years later, that hire has proven to be a lasting legacy. On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Meyer family and the many friends who are mourning his loss."

Meyer perhaps is best known for his role in the controversial "Snow Plow Game" in 1982 while he was the Pats' head coach. With the game tied at 0-0 in the fourth quarter, Meyer called a timeout so that a worker could clear snow from the field where kicker John Smith was set to attempt a go-ahead field goal. Smith connected on the kick win the game for the Patriots.

Meyer also coached at SMU from 1976-81.