Former NFL coach Ron Meyer passes away at 76

Former NFL coach Ron Meyer has passed away at the age of 76.
Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a tweet sending his condolences to Meyer and his family.
Rest in peace, Ron Meyer, our colorful head coach from '86-'91.â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2017
Meyer coached the New England Patriots from 1982-84 and Indianapolis from 1986-91. He had an overall record of 54-50 and was 0-2 in the postseason.
Meyer coached at SMU from 1976-81.
Players and members of the NFL media shared their thoughts and prayers:
Devastated to hear the passing of my coach and great friend Ron Meyer. My mom and I loved Coach Meyer. He was a great man. Coach and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless Coach Meyer! pic.twitter.com/qg5hPtq3bdâ Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) December 6, 2017
RIP Ron Meyer. He had one of my favorite all-time coaching quotes: ââThose NFL owners, they donât buy green bananas.â Even truer now than when he said it.â Don Banks (@DonBanks) December 6, 2017
Never met Coach Meyer, but Iâve heard the stories and I kind of wish I had. https://t.co/3ckSIpYP8fâ Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 6, 2017