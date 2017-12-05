Former NFL coach Ron Meyer passes away at 76

Former NFL coach Ron Meyer has passed away at the age of 76.

Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a tweet sending his condolences to Meyer and his family.

Rest in peace, Ron Meyer, our colorful head coach from '86-'91. â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2017

Meyer coached the New England Patriots from 1982-84 and Indianapolis from 1986-91. He had an overall record of 54-50 and was 0-2 in the postseason.

Meyer coached at SMU from 1976-81.

Players and members of the NFL media shared their thoughts and prayers:

Devastated to hear the passing of my coach and great friend Ron Meyer. My mom and I loved Coach Meyer. He was a great man. Coach and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless Coach Meyer! pic.twitter.com/qg5hPtq3bd â Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) December 6, 2017

RIP Ron Meyer. He had one of my favorite all-time coaching quotes: ââThose NFL owners, they donât buy green bananas.â Even truer now than when he said it. â Don Banks (@DonBanks) December 6, 2017