Former NFL coach Ron Meyer passes away at 76

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Former NFL coach Ron Meyer has passed away at the age of 76.

Colts owner Jim Irsay posted a tweet sending his condolences to Meyer and his family.

Meyer coached the New England Patriots from 1982-84 and Indianapolis from 1986-91. He had an overall record of 54-50 and was 0-2 in the postseason.

Meyer coached at SMU from 1976-81.

Players and members of the NFL media shared their thoughts and prayers:

