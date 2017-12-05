Tarik Cohen makes 12-year-old cancer patient's wish come true

Being an NFL rookie takes some getting used to: You face elite competition every week, you play 16 regular season games instead of 12, and the game itself is a lot more complex. On the plus side, you get more exposure and gain more fans.

Last week, Bears' rookie RB Tarik Cohen met one of his biggest fans, Quinn, a 12-year-old boy who's battling leukemia.

.@TarikCohen... Making things happen on and off the field.



Twelve-year-old Quinn Lisak who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia attended #DaBears practice last week and had his wish to meet #29 granted.

Quinn hung out with Cohen, the entire Bears' roster, and head coach John Fox. During the Bears' practice, Quinn told the players that he wanted them to a win on Sunday and even broke the huddle.

The Bears lost to the 49ers 15-14, but Quinn's favorite player gave him a lifelong memory.

Salute to the Bears for this heartwarming story, Cohen for the amazing return, and Quinn for his brave battle against Leukemia.

