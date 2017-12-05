DDFP: Week 13 recap and NFC playoff predictions

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Maurice Jones-Drew to recap the contentious Week 13 matchup between the Steelers and Bengals, discussing Ryan Shazier's injury and how players are able to stay focused after something tragic occurs (3:00). Then, Colleen Wolfe joins the fellas to talk about the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks and provide their predictions on who in the NFC will ultimately get the No. 1 seed (23:40). Plus, in this week's edition of the Q&A, the group talks about which team has the best home field advantage and the upcoming Eagles vs. Rams game (34:45). Lastly, Shek sits down with Ike Taylor to discuss the Jets-Giants role reversal and ponder why people are mean to each other (1:00:23).