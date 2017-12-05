Did Alex Smith keep you out of the Fantasy Playoffs?

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

This is it! It all boiled down to this, the last week of the regular season. 13 weeks of blood, sweat, and tinkering led you to this past Sunday. Did you win your fantasy matchup and sneak into the playoffs or were you left out in the cold? Luckily, even if you did lose, you can always win the consolation bracket.

With the playoffs now upon us, every move is intensified. Now, make sure you don't leave these superstars on your bench while you have your eyes on a championship.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith

Fantasy Points: 37.64

Starting Percentage: 36.2%

Smith might have just quieted the "put in Patrick Mahomes" crowd. Over 350 passing yards and 4 TDs, you can't blame Smith for the Chiefs losing to the Jets.

Cameron Brate and Alex Smith sitting on my bench in the Sirius Dynasty League today pretty much sums up my 2017 in that league. pic.twitter.com/1SVux1Kzuh â Gary Davenport (@IDPSharks) December 3, 2017

Dallas Cowboys RB Alfred Morris

Fantasy Points: 18.7

Starting Percentage: 35%

Filling in for the suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, Morris turned back the clock to his rookie year with the Redskins. Rushing for 127 yards and a score, Morris single handedly kept the Cowboys in contention for a playoff spot.

Alfred Morris dropping 127 and a TD on my bench pic.twitter.com/xMO2Kds786 â OffSZN (@GaryGOATchez) December 1, 2017

That feeling when you're trying to make the #FantasyFootball playoffs and you realize you left Alfred Morris on the bench #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ybm4Z3yEnb â Brad Harvin (@TheRundown_BH) December 1, 2017

Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake

Fantasy Points: 20.1

Starting Percentage: 35.6%

The Alabama product is starting to show that he is the No. 1 running back since Miami traded Jay Ajayi. I'm sure he was buried deep on your bench, but last week he shined.

New York Jets WR Jermaine Kearse

Fantasy Points: 15.7

Starting Percentage: 10%

Kearse is having one of the best seasons of his career with the New York Jets. He has already tied his career high for touchdowns (5), and is only eight yards away from tying his career high for receiving yards.

157 receiving yards for Jermaine Kearse and heâs sitting on my bench. I deserve to be eliminated pic.twitter.com/7EmeEEs1ib â Eric (@EriccWeinsteinn) December 3, 2017

Iâm really glad I kept Jermaine Kearse on my bench today pic.twitter.com/sfCxMmQrW5 â Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) December 3, 2017

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.