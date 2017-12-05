Did Alex Smith keep you out of the Fantasy Playoffs?

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.
This is it! It all boiled down to this, the last week of the regular season. 13 weeks of blood, sweat, and tinkering led you to this past Sunday. Did you win your fantasy matchup and sneak into the playoffs or were you left out in the cold? Luckily, even if you did lose, you can always win the consolation bracket.
With the playoffs now upon us, every move is intensified. Now, make sure you don't leave these superstars on your bench while you have your eyes on a championship.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith
Fantasy Points: 37.64
Starting Percentage: 36.2%
Smith might have just quieted the "put in Patrick Mahomes" crowd. Over 350 passing yards and 4 TDs, you can't blame Smith for the Chiefs losing to the Jets.
Cameron Brate and Alex Smith sitting on my bench in the Sirius Dynasty League today pretty much sums up my 2017 in that league. pic.twitter.com/1SVux1Kzuhâ Gary Davenport (@IDPSharks) December 3, 2017
When Alex Smith is on your bench #fantasyfail #KansasCityChiefs pic.twitter.com/AlBMb4VacEâ Samantha Reed (@samanthakeshet) December 3, 2017
@melgray8 Alex Smith runs for 70 yards and heâs on my bench! pic.twitter.com/Aukv3UcBTPâ Kyle VonKubik (@obeykube) December 3, 2017
For everyone that said itâs time to bench Alex Smith pic.twitter.com/61eo45dVHRâ Fred (@DaFredster15) December 3, 2017
Dallas Cowboys RB Alfred Morris
Fantasy Points: 18.7
Starting Percentage: 35%
Filling in for the suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, Morris turned back the clock to his rookie year with the Redskins. Rushing for 127 yards and a score, Morris single handedly kept the Cowboys in contention for a playoff spot.
When you left Alfred Morris on your bench... pic.twitter.com/jH2TYTqlVwâ RugHedz Carpet (@RughedzCarpet) December 1, 2017
Alfred Morris dropping 127 and a TD on my bench pic.twitter.com/xMO2Kds786â OffSZN (@GaryGOATchez) December 1, 2017
That feeling when you're trying to make the #FantasyFootball playoffs and you realize you left Alfred Morris on the bench #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ybm4Z3yEnbâ Brad Harvin (@TheRundown_BH) December 1, 2017
Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake
Fantasy Points: 20.1
Starting Percentage: 35.6%
The Alabama product is starting to show that he is the No. 1 running back since Miami traded Jay Ajayi. I'm sure he was buried deep on your bench, but last week he shined.
When you started Lamar Miller in fantasy and Kenyan Drake is sitting on your bench: pic.twitter.com/dQMF5SyfYwâ #LandryGangGang#WeBeatTheBroncos#FinsUp#9-7Bound (@travisbrunk) December 3, 2017
Lamar Miller doing nada while Kenyan Drake sits on my bench........ pic.twitter.com/cmiiGFNgRBâ Cameron McCarthy (@CMac91) December 3, 2017
Kenyan Drake & Tyreek Hill on my bench.. pic.twitter.com/RnW9uQpAxFâ Taper jr. (@AllenAyala11) December 3, 2017
New York Jets WR Jermaine Kearse
Fantasy Points: 15.7
Starting Percentage: 10%
Kearse is having one of the best seasons of his career with the New York Jets. He has already tied his career high for touchdowns (5), and is only eight yards away from tying his career high for receiving yards.
What happens when you start both Randall Cobb AND Emmanuel Sanders as the receivers in your fantasy football league and leave Jermaine Kearse on your bench? pic.twitter.com/Tko58gb2H7â Andy Rower (@Andy_Rower) December 3, 2017
157 receiving yards for Jermaine Kearse and heâs sitting on my bench. I deserve to be eliminated pic.twitter.com/7EmeEEs1ibâ Eric (@EriccWeinsteinn) December 3, 2017
Iâm really glad I kept Jermaine Kearse on my bench today pic.twitter.com/sfCxMmQrW5â Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) December 3, 2017
For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.