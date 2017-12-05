J.J. Watt is the SI 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 4, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Texans' All-Pro DE shares the honor with 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve

It started with a goal of $200,000. It ended with over $37 million and hope for a devastated city. J.J. Watt is our 2017 Sportsperson of the Year https://t.co/XE8mLXd1QA pic.twitter.com/Ekq5urj48J â Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 5, 2017

2. 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin (like the vast majority of the population) finds Jimmy Garoppolo dreamy

Marquise Goodwin, discussing what Jimmy Garoppolo brings, gestured across the locker room to his QB: "Just look at him." â Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 3, 2017

3. After playing Seattle on Sunday, the Eagles are opting to stay on the West Coast for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Rams. They will be practicing at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

A sneak peek of our practice home for the next few days. Thanks for the hospitality, @Angels! pic.twitter.com/GErjeuuOpg â Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2017

4. A former USC coach breaks down the highly-anticipated Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz matchup.

One former coach prepared both Jared Goff and Carson Wentz for the NFL. Here's what he saw then and what he... https://t.co/01EjROSoYj â Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) December 5, 2017

