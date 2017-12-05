J.J. Watt is the SI 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 4, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Texans' All-Pro DE shares the honor with 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve

2. 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin (like the vast majority of the population) finds Jimmy Garoppolo dreamy

3. After playing Seattle on Sunday, the Eagles are opting to stay on the West Coast for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Rams. They will be practicing at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

4. A former USC coach breaks down the highly-anticipated Jared Goff vs. Carson Wentz matchup.

