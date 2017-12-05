Steelers LB Ryan Shazier suffers spinal contusion

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was hospitalized after suffering a spinal contustion during the first quarter of Monday's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, multiple team sources told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

In a statement released by the team, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Shazier underwent a CT scan and an MRI at the hospital and that he will not need surgery at this time. He said Shazier will remain in the hospital overnight for further evaluation with "hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday."

Doctors will know more about Shazier's injury once some of the injury's swelling recedes, Kinkhabwala reported. Steelers owner Art Rooney II, coach Mike Tomlin and Colbert visited Shazier in the hospital after the game.

Shazier was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after he rammed his helmet into receiver Josh Malone's thigh. He immediately reached for his back and wiggled both arms into the air. His legs did not appear to move after the hit.

Teammates took a knee in support of Shazier as medical personnel tended to him. The linebacker was initially taken to the locker room for a back injury evaluation before being transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"This is a tough game, a tough business," coach Mike Tomlin said. "5-0 is our brother. Our thoughts and prayers out to him. ... We care about that man, we care about all the men. But that's just a tough element of our game, one that we all understand."

The 2016 Pro Bowl selection was enjoying another fine season as one of the league's premier defensive playmakers. Tyler Matakevich, a 2016 seventh-round draft pick, entered the game as Shazier's replacement next to Vince Williams at linebacker.

Tomlin is scheduled to speak with the media at noon ET on Tuesday.