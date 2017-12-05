Ryan Shazier hospitalized with spinal contusion

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal contustion after sustaining a hit during the first quarter of Monday's 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, multiple team sources told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Doctors will know more about Shazier's injury once some of the injury's swelling subsides, Kinkhabwala reported.

Shazier was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after he rammed his helmet into receiver Josh Malone's thigh. He immediately reached for his back and wiggled both arms into the air. His legs did not appear to move after the hit.

Teammates took a knee in support of Shazier as medical personnel tended to him. The linebacker was initially taken to the locker room for a back injury evaluation before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital, Kinkhabwala reported.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered no update on Shazier's medical condition immediately after the game.

"We care about that man, we care about all the men," Tomlin said about Shazier. "But that's just a tough element of our game, one that we all understand."

The 2016 Pro Bowl selection was enjoying another fine season as one of the league's premier defensive playmakers. Tyler Matakevich, a 2016 seventh-round draft pick, has entered the game as Shazier's replacement next to Vince Williams at linebacker.