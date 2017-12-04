Antonio Brown plays for Steelers against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers had Antonio Brown at their disposal on Monday night.

The standout wide receiver, who sat out practice Friday and Saturday with a minor toe ailment, played against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was listed as questionable heading into AFC North contest.

Brown took part in warms up in full uniform at Paul Brown Stadium. He finished with 101 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches.

Walking off the field from his pre-game warmup, which looked nothing like his usual routine. 12 minutes till inactives. pic.twitter.com/XCsFeliS03 â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 4, 2017

Brown leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,296), receptions (88) and yards per game (108). He entered the game coming arguably his most productive two-game stretch of his career (20 rec, 313 yards, 5 TDs).

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), while safety Mike Mitchell is doubtful with an ankle injury.