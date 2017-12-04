Around the NFL  

 

 

Antonio Brown active for Steelers against Bengals

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Antonio Brown at their disposal on Monday night.

The standout wide receiver, who sat out practice Friday and Saturday with a minor toe ailment, is active to play against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was listed as questionable heading into AFC North contest.

Brown took part in warms up in full uniform at Paul Brown Stadium.

Brown leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,195), receptions (80) and yards per game (108.6). He is coming arguably his most productive two-game stretch of his career (20 rec, 313 yards, 5 TDs).

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), while safety Mike Mitchell is doubtful with an ankle injury.

