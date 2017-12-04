Soldier Field: Da Bears' Historic Home

Yesterday, the Chicago Bears took on the San Francisco 49ers on a picturesque fall day at Soldier Field. While the 49ers came away with the win, 15-14, the Bears have several young stars that are continuing to develop including: QB Mitchell Trubisky, and RBs Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard.

The Bears have called Soldier Field home since 1971, but it's been a part of sports history since opening in 1924.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Besides the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the L.A. Rams are playing for the next few years, Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium in the country. Soldier Field has hosted the FIFA World Cup, Notre Dame football, and the MLS team Chicago Fire.

Even though Soldier Field is currently the home for the Chicago Bears, it used to be home of the Chicago Cardinals baseball team, until they left in 1959. After the 1959 season, the Cardinals moved to St. Louis, while the Bears remained in Chicago. However, from 1921 to 1970, the Bears played in Wrigley Field, which is the home of the Chicago Cubs.

Located right next to Grant Park, Soldier Field is surrounded by several different tourist destinations including the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum of Natural History. The Shedd Aquarium is one of the largest aquariums in the world while the Field Museum holds Sue, the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil.