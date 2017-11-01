2018 Pro Bowl Voting

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando in 2018. The AFC will battle it out against the NFC in the traditonal format, which returned last season, and feature 88 of the the league's best talent. The players in the game will be determined by a concensus of votes from fans, players and coaches.



In the 2017 Pro Bowl, the AFC held off a heavily favored NFC team, 20-13, to win the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Which team will earn bragging rights this year? What are you waiting for? You can impact this year's game! Vote for your favorite NFL stars here: