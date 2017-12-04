Sean McVay was 17 the last time the Rams had a winning season

Following their decisive victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams have achieved 9 wins on the season -- the first time the club has earned 9 or more wins since 2003.

The world has changed considerably in the 14 years since the Rams last clinched a winning season. It might not seem like it was that long ago, but consider that George W. Bush was still in his first term as president in 2003. Barack Obama was a year away from being elected to the United States Senate, while Donald Trump was a year away from hosting his first season of The Apprentice.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was only 17 years old, and Jared Goff turned 9 in 2003. Feeling old yet?

Twitter and YouTube didn't exist yet; Facebook was still a year away. MySpace didn't even debut until September of 2003 (who was in your top six?)

If you don't feel old yet, take a look at these other mile-markers for what our world looked like the last time the Rams had more wins than losses.

Most Popular Phones

Nokia 1100

Nokia 3100/3120/3200/3220

Samsung SGH-E700

Nokia N-Gage

Nokia 6600

Fun Fact: The Nokia 6600 was the first camera phone to sell over a million units.

We were still four years away from the first iPhone (2007), five years from the Android (2008), and seven from the first Samsung Galaxy S (2010).

Most Popular Songs

"Crazy in Love" -- Beyonce

"Bring Me to Life" -- Evanesence

"In Da Club" -- 50 Cent

"Where Is The Love?" -- The Black Eyed Peas

"Seven Nation Army" -- The White Stripes

"Hey Ya!" -- OutKast

Best Selling Album

Get Rich or Die Tryin' by 50 Cent

Winner of Album of the Year at Grammy Awards

Come Away with Me by Norah Jones

Most Popular Movies

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Hulk (the one directed by Ang Lee)

Lost in Translation

The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

Finding Nemo

Love Actually

X2: X-Men United

Bruce Almighty

Winner of Best Picture at Academy Awards

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Most Popular TV Shows

Can you believe ALL of these shows premiered in 2003??

Chappelle's Show

The O.C.

Two and a Half Men

Arrested Development

NCIS

MythBusters

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

And these shows came to an end in '03.

Dawson's Creek

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Most Popular Video Games

Madden 2004

Call of Duty

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Pokemon Ruby & Pokemon Sapphire

Beyond Good and Evil

Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

NBA 2003 season

Champions: Detroit Pistons

League MVP: Kevin Garnett

Finals MVP: Chauncey Billups

This was LeBron's rookie year. In 2017, LeBron has been in the Finals for seven consecutive years.

NFL 2003 season

Super Bowl Champion: New England Patriots

League MVP: Peyton Manning

Super Bowl MVP: Tom Brady

This was the infamous halftime show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Timberlake will return to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on NBC at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

