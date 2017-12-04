Sean McVay was 17 the last time the Rams had a winning season

Following their decisive victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams have achieved 9 wins on the season -- the first time the club has earned 9 or more wins since 2003.
The world has changed considerably in the 14 years since the Rams last clinched a winning season. It might not seem like it was that long ago, but consider that George W. Bush was still in his first term as president in 2003. Barack Obama was a year away from being elected to the United States Senate, while Donald Trump was a year away from hosting his first season of The Apprentice.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was only 17 years old, and Jared Goff turned 9 in 2003. Feeling old yet?
Twitter and YouTube didn't exist yet; Facebook was still a year away. MySpace didn't even debut until September of 2003 (who was in your top six?)
If you don't feel old yet, take a look at these other mile-markers for what our world looked like the last time the Rams had more wins than losses.
Most Popular Phones
Nokia 1100
Nokia 3100/3120/3200/3220
Samsung SGH-E700
Nokia N-Gage
Nokia 6600
Fun Fact: The Nokia 6600 was the first camera phone to sell over a million units.
We were still four years away from the first iPhone (2007), five years from the Android (2008), and seven from the first Samsung Galaxy S (2010).
Most Popular Songs
"Crazy in Love" -- Beyonce
"Bring Me to Life" -- Evanesence
"In Da Club" -- 50 Cent
"Where Is The Love?" -- The Black Eyed Peas
"Seven Nation Army" -- The White Stripes
"Hey Ya!" -- OutKast
Best Selling Album
Get Rich or Die Tryin' by 50 Cent
Winner of Album of the Year at Grammy Awards
Come Away with Me by Norah Jones
Most Popular Movies
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
Hulk (the one directed by Ang Lee)
Lost in Translation
The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl
Finding Nemo
Love Actually
X2: X-Men United
Bruce Almighty
Winner of Best Picture at Academy Awards
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
Most Popular TV Shows
Can you believe ALL of these shows premiered in 2003??
Chappelle's Show
The O.C.
Two and a Half Men
Arrested Development
NCIS
MythBusters
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
And these shows came to an end in '03.
Dawson's Creek
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Most Popular Video Games
Madden 2004
Call of Duty
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Pokemon Ruby & Pokemon Sapphire
Beyond Good and Evil
Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
NBA 2003 season
Champions: Detroit Pistons
League MVP: Kevin Garnett
Finals MVP: Chauncey Billups
This was LeBron's rookie year. In 2017, LeBron has been in the Finals for seven consecutive years.
NFL 2003 season
Super Bowl Champion: New England Patriots
League MVP: Peyton Manning
Super Bowl MVP: Tom Brady
This was the infamous halftime show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Timberlake will return to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on NBC at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
