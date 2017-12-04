Ravens' Jimmy Smith suspended four games for PEDs

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was suspended four games by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced.

Smith will not appeal the suspension and he will be begin serving it immediately. Since he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions, Smith will be eligible to serve out the suspension while injured. He will be eligible to play in next year's 2018 season opener.

According to contract website Spotrac.com, the suspension will cost him $182,325 in pay. The Ravens likely will place Smith on injured reserve this week in the wake of his injury.

Smith was in the midst of a bounce-back season before his injury and subsequent suspension. After being limited to 11 games last year because of injury, Smith recorded three interceptions, 26 tackles and nine blocked passes in 12 games this season. He played a key role in Baltimore's seventh-ranked defense.

Despite the promising return to form, the Ravens' faithful will have to wait until next season to catch a glimpse of Smith again.