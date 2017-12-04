Leonard Fournette tells Fantasy owners to chill

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 4, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Don't @ Leonard Fournette

To all these fantasy owners, stop writing me about points I run in a 11 man box, yâall think Iâm Hercules ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ yâall trippen trippen â 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 4, 2017

2. Jared Goff was nine years old the last time the Rams had a winning season

.@RamsNFL have their first winning season since 2003. â Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 4, 2017

3. Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence can't wait to get to Nola

Clemson's 340-pound DT Dexter Lawrence asked what he thinks about going to the Sugar Bowl.



"Them donuts. What are they called?"



Beignets.



"Yeah, beignets. I'm gonna get me some of them." â Crooked Halery (@DavidHaleESPN) December 3, 2017

4. May your current relationship's foundation be as solid as the Silverdome's

5. Derek Carr got the Raiders the W and made this kid's birthday extra special

A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:45am PST

