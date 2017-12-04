Leonard Fournette tells Fantasy owners to chill

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 4, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Don't @ Leonard Fournette

2. Jared Goff was nine years old the last time the Rams had a winning season

3. Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence can't wait to get to Nola

4. May your current relationship's foundation be as solid as the Silverdome's

5. Derek Carr got the Raiders the W and made this kid's birthday extra special

