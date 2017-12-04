Leonard Fournette tells Fantasy owners to chill

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 4, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. Don't @ Leonard Fournette
To all these fantasy owners, stop writing me about points I run in a 11 man box, yâall think Iâm Hercules ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ yâall trippen trippenâ 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 4, 2017
2. Jared Goff was nine years old the last time the Rams had a winning season
.@RamsNFL have their first winning season since 2003.â Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 4, 2017
3. Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence can't wait to get to Nola
Clemson's 340-pound DT Dexter Lawrence asked what he thinks about going to the Sugar Bowl.â Crooked Halery (@DavidHaleESPN) December 3, 2017
"Them donuts. What are they called?"
Beignets.
"Yeah, beignets. I'm gonna get me some of them."
4. May your current relationship's foundation be as solid as the Silverdome's
Detroit's Silverdome still standing after attempted implosion https://t.co/2iuZgpvMNE pic.twitter.com/6PpIJjMaKYâ CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2017
5. Derek Carr got the Raiders the W and made this kid's birthday extra special
