Yearbook Quotes: Steelers vs. Bengals

NFL Yearbook Quotes is our ongoing series featuring imagined senior quotes for NFL stars. See our previous entry featuring Washington and Philadelphia.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals square off tonight on Monday Night Football. In addition to it being an AFC North rivalry matchup with potential playoff implications, the showdown will feature some of the biggest personalities in the league today.

From JuJu Smith-Schuster singing about his love for his bicycle to Andy Dalton reppin' for gingers worldwide, check out the latest edition of NFL Yearbook Quotes.

Make sure you click on the right side of the image to scroll through.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:37am PST

Cincy has some characters of their own, too.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:28am PST

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.