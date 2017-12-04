Reid mulling potential punishment for Marcus Peters

Can you name a stranger scene from Sunday than Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters jogging back onto the field sockless during Kansas City's ugly 38-31 loss to the Jets?

One day later, coach Andy Reid said he is still "evaluating" whether or not Peters will be disciplined for vanishing into the locker room after picking up an official's flag and whipping it into the crowd at MetLife Stadium.

"I haven't made any decision either way," Reid said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "(But) that was the wrong thing for (Peters) to do."

Peters was furious after teammate Steven Nelson was called for defensive holding on a two-point conversion attempt by the Jets late in the fourth quarter. After tossing the flag into the stands, Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Assuming he would be ejected, the cover man pranced off to the locker room as the game raged on.

Thing is, he wasn't ejected, triggering a confusing turn of events that led to a Chiefs staffer running after Peters to coax him -- sockless -- back onto the field:

via GIPHY

It remains to be seen if Peters will net a wardrobe-malfunction-related fine from the league or additional behind-the-scenes punishment from the sinking Chiefs.

Either way, look for Peters to obediently don his stockings when Kansas City (6-6) hosts the Raiders on Sunday in a game that will dictate the fate of the up-for-grabs AFC West.