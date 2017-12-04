Around The NFL Podcast: Playoff picture changes

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling & Nick Shook -- recap all of the Week 13 action, including a big win for the Vikings (3:00); The Pats roll off another victory on the Throne of Ease, but not without a little controversy (19:00); Things are starting to get extremely dark for the Browns, who fell to Philip Rivers and the Chargers (36:00); Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers debut was a big success (53:00); and much more!

