A History of Big Guys Making Big Plays

"Big things poppin', little things stoppin'" -- Clifford Harris, circa 2007

T.I.'s mantra proved true on Sunday when 6-6, 296-pound Packers DE Dean Lowry made this amazing play in Green Bay's 26-20 victory over the Bucs.

Lowry isn't the first (and won't be the last) nearly 300-pound guy to get the ball and make a big play. From the William Perry rushing for a touchdown in Super Bowl XX to Dontari Poe becoming the biggest man to throw a TD pass in NFL history, check out a History Big Guys Making Big Plays.

Date: 1/26/1986

Game: Super Bowl XX

Play by: William Perry

Height and Weight: 6-2, 335 pounds

The Fridge scored all of his 3 career TDs in 1985. That same year, The Fat Boys released The Fat Boys Are Back which went gold.

Throwback Thursday: Larry Allen Chases Down Interception

Date: 12/19/1994

Game: Cowboys vs. Saints

Play by: Larry Allen

Height and weight: 6-3, 325 pounds

Sentences can only say so much about how big and powerful Larry Allen was, so let's just look at a snapshot of his accomplishments:

-Pro Football Hall of Famer

-Super Bowl XXX champion

-11x Pro Bowler

-7× First-Team All-Pro

-Member of the NFL's '90s and 2000s All-Decade Teams

If that weren't enough, listen to what it was like going up against Allen.

Date: 1/6/2002

Game: Jaguars @ Bears

Play by: Keith Traylor

Height and Weight: 6-2, 340 pounds

Few men can make a regulation football look like a jelly bean like Keith did here.

Date: 12/19/2010

Game: Packers @ Patriots

Play by: Dan Connolly

Height and Weight: 6-4, 305 pounds

Fun fact: Dan Connolly ran a 5.19 40-yard dash time at the Draft Combine. Tom Brady ran a 5.28.

Date: 1/23/2011

Game: Packers @ Bears

Play by: B.J. Raji

Height and Weight: 6-2, 337 pounds

The pick-six was almost as good as the dance afterward.

Date: 9/18/2011

Game: Chargers vs. Patriots

Play by: Vince Wilfork

Height and Weight: 6-2, 325 pounds

When asked if he was exhausted after making the play, Wilfork said, "I'm a well-conditioned athlete, didn't need any oxygen. I was good to go."

With five Pro Bowls under his belt and plenty of highlights on the court, Wilfork had every right to scoff at that question.

Date: 12/27/2015

Game: Packers vs. Cardinals

Play by: Cory Redding

Height and weight: 6-4, 318 pounds

Eddie Lacy is not a small man (he's listed at 250 pounds), but Cory Redding makes him look like a small child trying to take down their grown uncle in this clip.

Date: 10/30/2016

Game: Raiders vs. Buccaneers

Play by: Donald Penn

Height and weight: 6-4, 315 pounds

The Bucs released Donald Penn on March 13, 2014, Penn signed a two-year deal with the Raiders just five days later. In 2016, Penn made the play above in the Raiders' 30-24 win over his old team. What's sweeter -- victory or revenge?

Date: 12/25/2016

Game: Broncos @ Chiefs

Play by: Dontari Poe

Height and Weight: 6-3, 346 pounds

With this jump pass, Dontari Poe became heaviest man to throw a TD in NFL history.

