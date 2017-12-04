A History of Big Guys Making Big Plays

"Big things poppin', little things stoppin'" -- Clifford Harris, circa 2007
T.I.'s mantra proved true on Sunday when 6-6, 296-pound Packers DE Dean Lowry made this amazing play in Green Bay's 26-20 victory over the Bucs.
WHAT A PLAY! @DeanLowry94 takes the fumble 62 yards to the HOUSE! #TBvsGB #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ChpBUmBY7dâ Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 3, 2017
Lowry isn't the first (and won't be the last) nearly 300-pound guy to get the ball and make a big play. From the William Perry rushing for a touchdown in Super Bowl XX to Dontari Poe becoming the biggest man to throw a TD pass in NFL history, check out a History Big Guys Making Big Plays.
Date: 1/26/1986
Game: Super Bowl XX
Play by: William Perry
Height and Weight: 6-2, 335 pounds
The Fridge scored all of his 3 career TDs in 1985. That same year, The Fat Boys released The Fat Boys Are Back which went gold.
Throwback Thursday: Larry Allen Chases Down Interception
Date: 12/19/1994
Game: Cowboys vs. Saints
Play by: Larry Allen
Height and weight: 6-3, 325 pounds
Sentences can only say so much about how big and powerful Larry Allen was, so let's just look at a snapshot of his accomplishments:
-Pro Football Hall of Famer
-Super Bowl XXX champion
-11x Pro Bowler
-7× First-Team All-Pro
-Member of the NFL's '90s and 2000s All-Decade Teams
If that weren't enough, listen to what it was like going up against Allen.
If you were @SoldierField or in a 100 mile radius of it on 01/06/02 you definitely felt the ï¿½ï¿½ shake. #MonsterMondays https://t.co/RzjW1cq1Nqâ Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 27, 2017
Date: 1/6/2002
Game: Jaguars @ Bears
Play by: Keith Traylor
Height and Weight: 6-2, 340 pounds
Few men can make a regulation football look like a jelly bean like Keith did here.
Date: 12/19/2010
Game: Packers @ Patriots
Play by: Dan Connolly
Height and Weight: 6-4, 305 pounds
Fun fact: Dan Connolly ran a 5.19 40-yard dash time at the Draft Combine. Tom Brady ran a 5.28.
Date: 1/23/2011
Game: Packers @ Bears
Play by: B.J. Raji
Height and Weight: 6-2, 337 pounds
The pick-six was almost as good as the dance afterward.
Date: 9/18/2011
Game: Chargers vs. Patriots
Play by: Vince Wilfork
Height and Weight: 6-2, 325 pounds
When asked if he was exhausted after making the play, Wilfork said, "I'm a well-conditioned athlete, didn't need any oxygen. I was good to go."
With five Pro Bowls under his belt and plenty of highlights on the court, Wilfork had every right to scoff at that question.
Date: 12/27/2015
Game: Packers vs. Cardinals
Play by: Cory Redding
Height and weight: 6-4, 318 pounds
Eddie Lacy is not a small man (he's listed at 250 pounds), but Cory Redding makes him look like a small child trying to take down their grown uncle in this clip.
Date: 10/30/2016
Game: Raiders vs. Buccaneers
Play by: Donald Penn
Height and weight: 6-4, 315 pounds
The Bucs released Donald Penn on March 13, 2014, Penn signed a two-year deal with the Raiders just five days later. In 2016, Penn made the play above in the Raiders' 30-24 win over his old team. What's sweeter -- victory or revenge?
Date: 12/25/2016
Game: Broncos @ Chiefs
Play by: Dontari Poe
Height and Weight: 6-3, 346 pounds
With this jump pass, Dontari Poe became heaviest man to throw a TD in NFL history.
