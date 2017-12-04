Injuries: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) day to day

Buffalo's season is on the brink and their quarterback is day to day.

Coach Sean McDermott announced Monday that Tyrod Taylor suffered a patellar tendon contusion in his knee during the club's Week 13 loss to the Patriots, per the team's official website.

McDermott confirmed that Taylor absorbed no ligament damage, but will take it one "day at a time" ahead of Sunday's clash with the Colts. The coach confirmed that Taylor would start if healthy enough for the playoff-hopeful Bills (6-6).

Taylor was hurt on the first snap against New England, but forged on through the pain until an aggravation of the injury forced him to the locker room minutes into the fourth quarter.

"He was in pain, you could see it in his facial expressions," running back LeSean McCoy told the team's official website. "He was hurt, it shows he's a true warrior. I think he came out once the game got out of reach. He played the whole game banged up, hurt. He didn't complain about it. He still ran when he needed to. He's tough."

Other injuries we're monitoring coming out of Week 13:

1. Lions coach Jim Caldwell confirmed Monday that Matthew Stafford suffered no broken bones in his throwing hand against the Ravens. The quarterback left Sunday's loss to Baltimore, but Caldwell emphasized, per the team's official website: "Nothing's popped up. He's just sore right about now."

2. Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Aaron Rodgers is in the rehab trial return portion of his journey back from a broken collarbone, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He will participate in scout team work and drills.

McCarthy said medical clearance won't be determined with Rodgers until next week. â Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 4, 2017

3. Back to Buffalo for a minute, where McDermott said the outlook for wideout Kelvin Benjamin looks good for Sunday's tilt with Indianapolis. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and running back Travaris Cadet are in concussion protocol.

4. Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers had an MRI on his knee today after suffering the injury in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. Head coach Hue Jackson is hopeful the injury is not serious.

5. Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is out of concussion protocol and will play Thursday against the Saints, head coach Dan Quinn announced. Trufant missed Sunday's Week 13 game. Guard Andy Levitre will not play due to a partially torn triceps, source tells Rapoport. However, the hope is Levitre returns in two to three weeks.