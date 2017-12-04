Prospects who have accepted invites to 2018 Shrine Game

The 2018 East-West Shrine Game will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. ET. This is the eighth consecutive year that NFL Network (complete broadcast schedule) will provide exclusive coverage of the East-West Shrine Game -- the longest-running college football all-star game.
Here's a look at the prospects that have accepted invitations to participate in the game, per the East-West Shrine Game's official website.
Quarterbacks
Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech
Nick Stevens, Colorado State
Running backs
Justin Jackson, Northwestern
D'Ernest Johnson, South Florida
Phillip Lindsay, Colorado
Wide receivers
Jeff Badet, Oklahoma
Bryce Bobo, Colorado
Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State
Cedrick Wilson, Boise State
Tight ends
Cam Serigne, Wake Forest
Ethan Wolf, Tennessee
Offensive linemen
Dejon Allen (OG), Hawaii
Jake Bennett (C), Colorado State
Kyle Bosch (OG), West Virginia
Zachary Crabtree (OT), Oklahoma State
Colby Gossett (OG), Appalachian State
Cory Helms (OG), South Carolina
KC McDermott (OT), Miami
Jamar McGloster (OT), Syracuse
Brett Toth (OT), Army
Defensive linemen
Parker Cothren (DT), Penn State
Folorunso Fatukasi (DT), UConn
Poona Ford (DT), Texas
Justin Lawler (DE), SMU
Bilal Nichols (DT), Delaware
Joe Ostman (DE), Central Michigan
Jamiyus Pittman (DT), UCF
Deadrin Senat (DT), South Florida
Linebackers
Joel Lanning (QB/ILB), Iowa State
D.J. Palmore (OLB), Navy
Ja'Von Rolland-Jones (OLB), Arkansas State
Defensive backs
Tre Flowers (S), Oklahoma State
Davontae Harris (CB), Illinois State
Jeremy Reaves (CB), South Alabama
Malik Reaves (CB), Villanova
Cole Reyes (S), North Dakota
Chucky Williams (S), Louisville
Specialists
Matthew McCrane (K), Kansas State
For more information on the East-West Shrine Game, visit ShrineGame.com.