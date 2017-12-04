Prospects who have accepted invites to 2018 Shrine Game

The 2018 East-West Shrine Game will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. ET. This is the eighth consecutive year that NFL Network (complete broadcast schedule) will provide exclusive coverage of the East-West Shrine Game -- the longest-running college football all-star game.

Here's a look at the prospects that have accepted invitations to participate in the game, per the East-West Shrine Game's official website.

Quarterbacks

Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech

Nick Stevens, Colorado State

Running backs

Justin Jackson, Northwestern

D'Ernest Johnson, South Florida

Phillip Lindsay, Colorado

Wide receivers

Jeff Badet, Oklahoma

Bryce Bobo, Colorado

Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State

Cedrick Wilson, Boise State

Tight ends

Cam Serigne, Wake Forest

Ethan Wolf, Tennessee

Offensive linemen

Dejon Allen (OG), Hawaii

Jake Bennett (C), Colorado State

Kyle Bosch (OG), West Virginia

Zachary Crabtree (OT), Oklahoma State

Colby Gossett (OG), Appalachian State

Cory Helms (OG), South Carolina

KC McDermott (OT), Miami

Jamar McGloster (OT), Syracuse

Brett Toth (OT), Army

Defensive linemen

Parker Cothren (DT), Penn State

Folorunso Fatukasi (DT), UConn

Poona Ford (DT), Texas

Justin Lawler (DE), SMU

Bilal Nichols (DT), Delaware

Joe Ostman (DE), Central Michigan

Jamiyus Pittman (DT), UCF

Deadrin Senat (DT), South Florida

Linebackers

Joel Lanning (QB/ILB), Iowa State

D.J. Palmore (OLB), Navy

Ja'Von Rolland-Jones (OLB), Arkansas State

Defensive backs

Tre Flowers (S), Oklahoma State

Davontae Harris (CB), Illinois State

Jeremy Reaves (CB), South Alabama

Malik Reaves (CB), Villanova

Cole Reyes (S), North Dakota

Chucky Williams (S), Louisville

Specialists

Matthew McCrane (K), Kansas State

For more information on the East-West Shrine Game, visit ShrineGame.com.