Keenan Allen makes history with three-game streak

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen accomplished an NFL first against the Cleveland Browns.

With Sunday's 10-reception, 105-yard, one-TD performance, Allen became the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 catches, 100 receiving yards and one touchdown in three consecutive games, per NFL Research.

Not Jerry Rice, not Randy Moss, not Terrell Owens, not Art Monk, not Marvin Harrison, not Michael Irvin, not Antonio Brown, not Julio Jones.

Allen has been so good in recent weeks that Sunday's 100-yard performance dented his averages. In the past three games, Allen is averaging 145.3 yards per game, 11 catches and has four TDs.

Philip Rivers said it's easy to target the shifty receiver when he's always open.

"Honestly, I think we have always wanted to push him the football," Rivers said. "Now, will he able to keep this pace? It obviously has been a streak that has never been done ... I am one of those that really just wants to stay in the moment and enjoy [this streak]."

With Allen proving uncoverable, Rivers ditching the early-season interceptions, and the defense swarming the football, the Chargers clawed their way into a tie atop the AFC West. If Allen extends his record streak against the Redskins, Chiefs, Jets and Raiders, Los Angeles will be partying in the playoffs.