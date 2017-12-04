Broncos take exception to Adam Gase's onside kick call

In a battle between the Miami Dolphins (5-7) and Denver Broncos (3-9) for most disappointing team of the season, Adam Gase wanted to make sure everyone knew who wore the crown of shame. The Dolphins coach called for an onside kick with a 33-9 lead with 10:21 remaining in the fourth quarter before going on to win 35-9.

There was a stark difference between how Broncos defensive players reacted to the onside kick and offensive players viewed the decision by their former coordinator.

Defense:

"He's mad at somebody in this organization," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "... It looked like he was trying to embarrass us. But I guess that's what happens, they haven't won too many games, a big game for them. Guess he wanted to take it personal and guess he still had some bad blood left over from before."

"I was pissed," linebacker Shaquil Barrett said.

Offense:

"Gase is a savage," receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. "... He loves to win, he loves to embarrass you. That doesn't surprise you."

"That's Gase. He was my receivers coach ... and that's Gase," Demaryius Thomas said. "The way I guess he left the Denver Broncos, he wasn't satisfied, so he went onside. He kicked the onside, and he got it, and he was happy about it. He got them a win, and we still trying to find one."

"That's Goose, man," running back C.J. Anderson said. "He sees blood in the water, he's just going to attack it."

Gase was the Broncos wide receivers coach from 2009-2010 before moving to the QB room in 2011-2012 and promoted to offensive coordinator in 2013. He was wiped out when John Elway fired John Fox in 2014.

"It's 60 minutes," Gase said regarding his decision to try an onside kick. "I'm not going to slow down. I don't care what the score is."

"He's not wrong," Sanders said. "If that's what he wants to do, to run up the score and give his team confidence ... he can do that as a head coach."

The win snapped the Dolphins' five-game losing streak while the loss sent the Broncos to their eighth straight loss, the second-longest streak in franchise history (nine in 1967).