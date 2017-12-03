The Sunday Spotlight: Go Pack Go

The playoff races are heating up, and some teams are feeling the pressure. On Sunday, in Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with an overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-20.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Shot by the Samsung Galaxy Note8

The Packers played hard nose football, rushing the ball 199 yards and 2 touchdowns. On his only touch of the game, running back Aaron Jones rushed for 20 yards for the game winning touchdown in overtime.

The Packers' defense bent, but it did not break against the Buccaneers. Green Bay gave up 435 yards of offense, but only 20 points. They also pressured Jameis Winston sacking him 7 times and causing him to fumble twice.

With a 6-6 record, the Packers are still in playoff contention and they could still bring Aaron Rodgers back from his collarbone injury. Rodgers still has a couple of weeks before he can return to the field, but if he returns, the Packers might be the dark horse in the NFC.