Fantasy Touches & Targets: Jamaal Williams thrives

The name of the game in fantasy football is volume. That's why it's so important to take note of which wide receivers are seeing a significant target market share and how each team splits up its backfield opportunities. Each week, Matt Harmon and Matt Franciscovich will break down the week's wide receiver targets and backfield touches leaders with takeaways you can use for your fantasy football teams going forward. We won't bore you with any more introductory comments here, let's dig into the good stuff from Week 13.

*NOTE: This article will be updated with data from the Sunday Night and Monday Night games the following day, so check back for more information as games wrap.

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield touch leader: Kerwynn Williams

Touches: 16 | Carries: 16 | Receptions: 0

With Adrian Peterson (neck) inactive, Kerwynn Williams got the nod as the feature back for Arizona. He ran well, logging 16 carries for 97 yards and ripped off big runs of 10, 14 and 25 yards all in the first half. As Arizona fell behind, Williams only had five second-half touches. He also got vultured on a touchdown run by Elijhaa Penny who had just two carries the entire game. Williams should be added as a Peterson handcuff, and the veteran's injury status needs to be closely monitored as we approach Week 14.

Target leader: Larry Fitzgerald

Target share: 31.3% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 10 | Yards: 98, TD

Larry Fitzgerald caught all 10 of his targets for 98 yards and a score. The veteran receiver has just one game under 70 receiving yards since Carson Palmer left the scene. He's averaged 10.2 targets per game over those five contests. Volume over everything.

Honorable mention(s): Someone finally managed to keep Ricky Seals-Jones out of the end zone. The emerging tight end collected five targets but was still on the field for just 15 plays overall.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield touch leader: Devonta Freeman

Touches: 13 | Carries: 12 | Receptions: 1

Devonta Freeman returned as the Falcons lead back after missing two games with a concussion. He posted 81 scrimmage yards, 74 rushing, and seven receiving, on his 13 touches and played 71 percent of the Falcons snaps. Freeman looked good, and had a big run or two called back on holding penalties. Meanwhile, Tevin Coleman remained heavily involved, tieing Julio Jones for the team lead with six targets and logging eight carries for 22 yards. Coleman totaled 49 scrimmage yards but was relegated to the secondary role as expected. Atlanta has a short week with a game against the Saints on Thursday night to start Week 14.

Target leader: Julio Jones and Tevin Coleman

Target share: 20.7% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 2 | Yards: 24

Target share: 20.7% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 27

Julio Jones led the team in targets today, which is merely a consolation note for a terrible crash-back to Earth stat line. After going for 253 yards and a pair of scores last week, Jones posted just 24 yards on two catches in Week 13. This game wasn't a high-scoring contest despite the Vikings and Falcons being two of the most efficient offenses in the NFL.

Honorable mention(s): After some encouraging usage in the middle of the season, Austin Hooper is well off the radar now. He has target totals of two, five and two over the last three games and hasn't crossed 40 receiving yards in any of those contests.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield touch leader: Alex Collins

Touches: 17 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 2

Alex Collins collected 98 total yards and scored two rushing touchdowns on his 17 touches against the Lions. It marked Collins' third straight game with a score and his 21.8 standard points marked a season-high. Javorius Allen collected eight touches for 26 yards and Danny Woodhead logged five touches for 23 yards. Collins is an every-week starter at this point and faces the Steelers next week.

Target leader: Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin

Target share: 22.2% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 116

Target share: 22.2% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 41

We expected the Baltimore receiving corps to produce more lines like this throughout the regular season, as Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin led the team in Week 13 with eight targets apiece. It helps that they got what may have been the best play of 2017 out of Joe Flacco today. Wallace drew the vertical looks, averaging 15.2 air yards per target and Maclin was used on the possession routes, averaging 10.4.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield touch leader: LeSean McCoy

Touches: 17 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 2

LeSean McCoy posted 102 scrimmage yards against the Patriots Sunday, rushing for 93 yards on his 15 carries and added two receptions for nine yards. He was unable to find the end zone, as the Bills managed just a single field goal in the game. McCoy has a favorable matchup next week against the Colts in which he should be able to produce.

Target leader: Deonte Thompson

Target share: 23.5% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 2 | Yards: 21

With Kelvin Benjamin out of the lineup, Deonte Thompson took over starting outside receiver duties. He's popped up for some random big games here and there during his time in Buffalo but does not offer anything worth chasing.

Honorable mention(s): Zay Jones has seven or more targets in five of the last six games. He's turned in just one game over 60 yards and four with less than 40.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield touch leader: Jonathan Stewart & Christian McCaffrey

Touches: 11 each | Carries: Stewart: 11, McCaffrey: 6 | Receptions: Stewart: 0, McCaffrey: 5

Jonathan Stewart totaled 45 rush yards and scored a touchdown in the first half against the Saints, but he left early in the third quarter with a leg injury and never returned. Christian McCaffrey had just 16 rush yards on six carries but led the Panthers with five receptions that he took for 33 yards and a score. This is basically how the Panthers backfield has looked all season, save for a random blow-up game from McCaffrey a few weeks ago. Cam Newton ended up leading the team with 51 rush yards. If Stewart misses playing time, we could see Cameron Artis-Payne get some opportunity against the Vikings next week.

Target leader: Devin Funchess

Target share: 25% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 60, TD

Devin Funchess didn't get rolling until the second-half but made up for lost time. His touchdown came on an excellent play where he climbed the ladder and then took off up the sideline as the team tried to claw back into the game. Funchess' seven targets were right in line with his expected total this season.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Chicago Bears

Backfield touch leader: Jordan Howard

Touches: 13 | Carries: 13 | Receptions: 0

Jordan Howard had another bad game from a fantasy standpoint, totaling just 38 rush yards on 13 carries. The Bears offense simply isn't good and Howard's production over the last month or so has suffered because of it. He's no longer the volume monster he was in the middle of the season and has become touchdown dependent. Tarik Cohen had a punt return touchdown and logged six offensive touches for 44 scrimmage yards.

Target leader: Tarik Cohen

Target share: 26.7% |Targets: 4 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 39

The Bears "managed" to go yet another game where their quarterback threw less than 20 attempts. It was the third such game in Mitchell Trubisky's run as a starter. The only player from the Chicago pass-catching corps we're interested in for fantasy is Dontrelle Inman, and only because he's on the field so often. He saw his lowest target total (two) in a game since being traded to the Bears but secured his first touchdown.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield touch leader: Isaiah Crowell

Touches: 11 | Carries: 10 | Receptions: 1

It was not a great game for the Browns backfield, and some of that was to be expected against an underrated Chargers defense. Isaiah Crowell managed 44 total yards on 11 touches, while Duke Johnson had just 12 yards on nine touches. Quarterback DeShone Kizer led the team with 46 rush yards. The Browns runners get a much more favorable matchup at home against the Packers next week.

Target leader: Josh Gordon

Target share: 34.4% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 85

The Browns clearly made it a priority to get Josh Gordon going today. After a three-year absence from professional football, Gordon drew 11 targets and owned a 45.9 percent share of the team's intended air yards. DeShone Kizer displayed no hesitation about trusting Gordon in contested situations, either. It's all systems go for Gordon going forward.

Honorable mention(s): Corey Coleman suffered with the return of Gordon. After drawing solid volume in Cleveland's two previous games, he collected just four targets in Week 13 and blanked in the catches department. It's unlikely Cleveland can support two viable fantasy receivers in any given week.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield touch leader: Alfred Morris

Touches: 27 | Carries: 27 | Receptions: 0

In a week where he was probably riding the fantasy pine in a lot of leagues, Alfred Morris dominated on Thursday night, rushing for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins on Thursday night. It was a surprising performance since the Cowboys had been on an unproductive three-game skid, but the script was favorable early on and Morris was running well all game. He's the obvious volume upside play in this backfield for as long as Zeke is out. Rod Smith had 10 touches for 27 yards and found the end zone in garbage time.

Target leader: Dez Bryant

Target share: 33.3% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 61

With all the air yards and raw targets heading his way this season, Dez Bryant always checks the opportunity box. He went five games without finding the end zone before Week 13 and had crossed 70 yards receiving just once in that stretch. You know what you're getting into with Bryant at this point.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Denver Broncos

Backfield touch leader: C.J. Anderson

Touches: 19 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 4

It's kind of depressing that C.J. Anderson's 11 standard fantasy points Sunday was his highest total since Week 3. He collected 110 total yards including 67 rushing and 43 receiving against the Dolphins. It was an odd game as Anderson and Jamaal Charles, two running backs, finished as Denver's two leaders in receiving yards. This backfield is a mess, completely unpredictable from week to week, and lacks any kind of touchdown scoring upside. Devontae Booker, who had been trending up for weeks, logged just three touches for eight yards. You'd have to be pretty desperate to roll out anyone from this backfield next week against the Jets.

Target leader: Demaryius Thomas

Target share: 25% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 2 | Yards: 27

Trevor Siemian's return to the starting lineup was largely a nightmare. The struggling quarterback chucked three picks, averaged 4.9 yards per attempt and completed 19 of his 41 throws. Despite solid volume for Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, who left the game for stretches with an injury, there was just no success to find in the Denver passing game.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Detroit Lions

Backfield touch leader: Tion Green

Touches: 14 | Carries: 9 | Receptions: 5

What happened on Sunday in the Detroit backfield was weird to say the least. With Ameer Abdullah ruled out, rookie back Tion Green led the Lions with 11 carries for 51 yards and scored a touchdown. Theo Riddick logged 14 touches, nine rushes, and five receptions, for 62 total yards and also rushed for a touchdown. And a guy named Nick Bellore, who is listed as an ILB, scored a one-yard receiving touchdown. Told you it got weird.

Target leader: Golden Tate

Target share: 29.4% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 69

Golden Tate bounced back after a slow two-week stretch. He totaled eight catches, one more than the seven totaled in Weeks 11 and 12. Considering he was marvelously consistent heading into those two dud games, we'll default to calling them the outliers and Week 13 more in line with his expected output.

Honorable mention(s): Marvin Jones once again turned in a nice game with 90 yards. He only caught half of his eight targets but made it work thanks to his deep game usage. Jones averaged 21.4 air yards on his targets.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield touch leader: Jamaal Williams

Touches: 23 | Carries: 21 | Receptions: 2

Rookie Jamaal Williams was yet again the Packers bell-cow back and took advantage of a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay. Williams piled up 123 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on his 23 touches. He ran hard, gaining a ton of yards after contact and showed off his balance and stiff arm skills along the way. It's taken him a few games to really get going, but Williams' performance the last couple of weeks should help silence some of his doubters. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones returned healthy, and ironically scored the game-winning touchdown on his only touch of the game; a 20-yard touchdown run in overtime.

Target leader: Jordy Nelson

Target share: 36.4% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 17

Jordy Nelson checked in with eight targets, his highest total in the Brett Hundley starting era. It didn't amount to much, as the veteran receiver totaled just 17 yards. With Brett Hundley averaging just 1.7 air yards on his completions, there just wasn't much passing game volume to eat up today for any Packers wideout.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Houston Texans

Backfield touch leader: Lamar Miller

Touches: 19 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 4

Lamar Miller posted 94 yards from scrimmage including 56 rush yards and 38 receiving yards against the Titans on Sunday. But the big story out of the Texans backfield is the emergence of Andre Ellington. The newly acquired back totaled 56 receiving yards on five receptions and logged two carries for -4 yards in his first action as a Texan. He was on the field quite a bit too, logging a 59 percent snap share compared to Miller's 79 percent. Ellington makes for an intriguing PPR waiver wire add ahead of a Week 14 game against a 49ers team that bleeds receiving yards to backs.

Target leader: DeAndre Hopkins

Target share: 29.2% |Targets: 14 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 80

DeAndre Hopkins has the best floor of any wide receiver in fantasy football because he just gets pummeled with volume. He's averaged 12.6 targets per game since Tom Savage returned to the starting lineup. Hopkins has 80 yards and/or a touchdown in each of the last five games.

Honorable mention(s): Stephen Anderson popped up for a random 12-target game. He averaged three targets per game heading into Week 13. C.J. Fiedorowicz left this game with a concussion after three targets, so that may have had a hand in it but the likely answer lies in Tom Savage doling out 49 pass attempts.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield touch leader: Frank Gore

Touches: 13 | Carries: 13 | Receptions: 0

Frank Gore gained 61 rush yards on his 13 carries in a tough matchup against the Jaguars. Nothing special from Gore, but he's provided a consistenly safe floor with no fewer than six standard points for five straight weeks. Marlon Mack totaled 54 yards on seven touches. In week 14, the Colts face a soft Buffalo defense that's been dominated by opposing runners recently making Gore a low-end flex option again.

Target leader: Donte Moncrief

Target share: 23.5% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 37

Donte Moncrief popped up to lead the team in targets with eight. It doesn't really matter. He's garnered some solid volume in spurts this season but nothing ever really comes of it.

Honorable mention(s): T.Y. Hilton saw six targets and scored on a 40-yard catch and run touchdown. This didn't profile as a game he's succeeded in this season, as it was an outdoor game against an elite pass defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield touch leader: Leonard Fournette

Touches: 23 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 3

Leonard Fournette posted 79 total yards and found the end zone on Sunday against the Colts. The rookie has been somewhat of a frustrating fantasy option in recent weeks, but put up a decent line in this one with 13 standard points. Fournette has posted fewer than 2.5 yards per carry in three of his last four games, as it seems opposing defenses are selling out to limit his production. But since he found the end zone and still gets 15-20 touches per game, there's no reason to worry. He'll face the Seahawks at home next week.

Target leader: Marqise Lee

Target share: 28.6% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 86, TD

Marqise Lee has target totals of 12, 11, nine, two and 10 over the last five games. The obvious outlier came against the Cardinals in Week 12 when he was out of his league matched up with Patrick Peterson. Since the Jaguars have somewhat opened up the passing game portion of their playbook, Lee has found some steady consistency. He can be deployed as a flex every week in PPR.

Honorable mention(s): Dede Westbrook passed Keelan Cole in playing time (82 to 72 percent) and garnered nine targets in Week 13. He's clearly trending up, with his snaps and volume on the rise in each of his first three career games.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield touch leader: Kareem Hunt

Touches: 12 | Carries: 9 | Receptions: 3

The fact that Kareem Hunt had just nine carries against the Jets, with Charcandrick West out, is mind-boggling. The Chiefs offense was firing, Alex Smith had his best game since Week 1 and the team put up 31 points. Yet Hunt managed just 62 yards from scrimmage. Hunt's carry totals over the last month are nine, 11, 18 and nine. He hasn't totaled double-digit fantasy points in standard scoring since Week 7 and is basically sinking fantasy lineups at this point. You can't say we didn't warn you ahead of Week 13, and we're just as frustrated as you are. The Chiefs get the Raiders in Week 14, but Hunt will again be tough to trust.

Target leader: Tyreek Hill

Target share: 28.1% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 185, 2 TDs

Tyreek Hill scored a pair of touchdowns and went over 100 yards for the first time in well over a month. The Chiefs finally made use of him in the deep game again, as the speedy wideout averaged a whopping 24 air yards per target. He has 20 targets over the last two games, by far the most he's had in a two-game stretch at any point this year.

Honorable mention(s): Travis Kelce started off this game hot with three catches and both of his touchdowns in the first quarter but went silent for a stretch after that. He finished with four catches on the day.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield touch leader: Melvin Gordon

Touches: 23 | Carries: 19 | Receptions: 4

Melvin Gordon saw volume the entire game and finished with 106 total yards including 29 receiving on four catches against Cleveland. He was unable to find the end zone, but played on 75 percent of the Chargers' snaps. Austin Ekeler played 29 percent of snaps logging just six touches for 40 total yards. Gordon gets a decent matchup next week against a Washington Redskins squad that was recently dominated by Alfred Morris on the ground, so he should be just fine in Week 14 fantasy lineups.

Target leader: Keenan Allen

Target share: 32.6% |Targets: 14 | Receptions: 10 | Yards: 105, TD

Keenan Allen is in the middle of a blistering three-game stretch with 33 catches, 436 yards and four touchdowns in Weeks 11 through 13. The veteran receiver has been the engine of the Chargers offense and they have little reason to get away from him. Allen has 41 targets over the last three weeks.

Honorable mention(s): Hunter Henry was in the middle of one of his bigger games with 81 yards on nine targets but left early due to an injury. Monitor his status throughout the week as the talented tight end has another good matchup against Washington.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield touch leader: Todd Gurley

Touches: 25 | Carries: 19 | Receptions: 6

Todd Gurley may have had the quietest 158 yards from scrimmage game of the year. He led the Rams in all receiving categories with a 6/84 line on seven targets and added 74 rushing yards on his 19 carries. He didn't find the end zone, but it doesn't matter. Gurley continues to dominate thanks to his all-purpose usage. He might find it tougher sledding against the Eagles next week, but he should remain in starting lineups no matter what.

Target leader: Todd Gurley

Target share: 22.6% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 84

Outside of Cooper Kupp turning in a solid line, not much went to expectations in the Rams' passing game in Week 13. Josh Reynolds went quiet with six yards, despite going out for 71 percent of the team's plays. Sammy Watkins still managed to find the end zone despite dueling with Patrick Peterson. Todd Gurley led the team in targets and receiving yards.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Miami Dolphins

Kenyan Drake

Touches: 26 | Carries: 23 | Receptions: 3

With Damien Williams inactive, a full workload was put on Kenyan Drake's shoulders and he came through. Drake put up 141 total yards and a touchdown against the Broncos in a blowout. His touchdown was an impressive 42-yard rush and he added three receptions for 21 yards. He may have earned himself a bigger role, even if Williams returns. Either way, if Drake is still available on the wire, add him ahead of Miami's Week 14 tilt against New England.

Kenny Stills

Target share: 40.6% |Targets: 13 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 98, TD

Kenny Stills drew a season-high 13 targets and hauled in multiple big plays. The veteran receiver hauled in four catches of 20-plus yards. Stills made the most of Denver missing Aqib Talib. He was well above DeVante Parker in the outside receiver pecking order. Parker had a single catch for the second game in a row.

Honorable mention(s): Julius Thomas made his revenge game worth it with a touchdown in red zone. Other than that, there wasn't much going on for Thomas. He had just three targets on the day, his lowest total since October.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield touch leader: Latavius Murray

Touches: 19 | Carries: 16 | Receptions: 3

Latavius Murray again led the Minnesota backfield in touches and collected 97 scrimmage yards against the Falcons. But it was Jerick McKinnon who found the end zone on a receiving touchdown. McKinnon logged 14 touches and totaled 52 yards. McKinnon's production was somewhat predictable against a Falcons offense that bleeds receptions to running backs. Heck, even Murray had three catches. The Vikings backs have a much tougher matchup against Carolina next week.

Target leader: Adam Thielen and multiple players

Target share: 16.7% |Targets: 5 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 51

Case Keenum had a marvelously efficient day with a 120.4 passer rating and just five incompletions. He also spread the ball around in this effort. Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Stefon Diggs and Jerick McKinnon all tied for the team lead with five targets. None of the four finished with more than 51 receiving yards but Rudolph and McKinnon found the end zone.

Honorable mention(s): None.

New England Patriots

Backfield touch leader: Dion Lewis & Rex Burkhead

Touches: 15 each | Carries: Lewis: 15, Burkhead: 12 | Receptions: Lewis: 0, Burkhead: 3

The Patriots running backs dominated Buffalo on Sunday, with Dion Lewis totaling 92 rush yards and Rex Burkhead racking up 78 rush yards and two touchdowns. Burkhead added 25 receiving yards to his total. This offense is productive enough for both backs to thrive on a weekly basis and they get another great matchup next week against Miami. James White did see more work than in past weeks, logging nine touches for 50 yards.

Target leader: Rob Gronkowski

Target share: 36.7% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 9 | Yards: 147

Rob Gronkowski has totaled 14 catches, 229 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 19 targets over the last two weeks. A late hit against Bills rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White in this game could cost Gronkowski a game, however, so keep an eye on the news this week.

Honorable mention(s): After a seven target, 83-yard and one score line in Week 12 despite Gronkowski going off, it looked like the hulking tight end and Brandin Cooks could co-exist. That was not the case in Week 13. Cooks popped up with one of his trademark disappearing acts, going for 17 yards on three targets. His first season in New England has come with much more consistent production than his time in New Orleans, but we can't be too surprised by this sort of outing given his history.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield touch leader: Mark Ingram

Touches: 20 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 6

Prior to Week 13, the Carolina Panthers were the only team in the NFL that hadn't allowed 100-plus scrimmage yards to an opposing running back. Well, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara bucked that trend as the duo each posted well over 100 total yards and combined for three touchdowns. Ingram led the Saints in rushing with 85 yards and had a team-high six receptions for 73 yards. Kamara's performance was absolutely incredible as he posted 126 total yards and two scores on just 14 touches. As it stands heading into the Sunday Night Football game, Kamara is the RB1 in standard scoring, and if that holds up, it will be the third week in the last five that Kamara finishes as the top-scoring fantasy running back. The Saints backfield is simply unstoppable and they get the Falcons on Thursday night next.

Target leader: Michael Thomas

Target share: 27.2% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 70, TD

Michael Thomas continues on his steady season. He collected five catches in Week 13 and has five or more in all but one game this year. He found the end zone today to access his ceiling. Thomas had not scored since Week 4.

Honorable mention(s): Willie Snead made a pair of nice plays on his two targets against Carolina but still went out for just 36 percent of the plays. He's not all the way back yet but this was a nice sign. The broadcast hinted that Snead came back from his early-season suspension a bit shy of tip-top football shape.

New York Giants

Backfield touch leader: Orleans Darkwa

Touches: 15 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 1

Orleans Darkwa totaled an unimpressive 32 yards on 14 carries and fell into the end zone at some point against Oakland. He's still the lead back for New York but it ain't pretty. The Giants face the Cowboys at home in Week 14.

Target leader: Tavarres King

Target share: 27.2% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 23

Taverres King led the team in targets in Geno Smith's first start. It didn't amount to much production. Sterling Shepard's six looks were enough to not worry too much about his status with Smith under center.

Honorable mention(s): Evan Engram had his best game in weeks with Smith starting. He hauled in seven catches, more than the previous two weeks combined, and went for 99 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.

New York Jets

Backfield touch leader: Bilal Powell

Touches: 20 | Carries: 18 | Receptions: 2

The Jets three-headed committee backfield was led, in terms of touches, by Bilal Powell against the Chiefs on Sunday. Powell recorded 50 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown, so he wasn't very efficient but the trip to the end zone was fun. Meanwhile, Matt Forte logged 18 touches for 91 total yards and scored a receiving touchdown. Powell and Forte split snaps down the middle by a count of 41 to 40 respectively. Elijah McGuire took his five carries for 20 yards and had a touchdown called back, but did score a two-point conversion late. The Jets backs have a decent matchup against a broken Broncos team next week.

Target leader: Robby Anderson

Target share: 35.3% |Targets: 12 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 107

Robby Anderson continues to thrive despite snapping his touchdown streak at five games. He crossed the century mark for the second game in a row and the third time this season. With 22 targets combined over the last two weeks, he's clearly trending up.

Honorable mention(s): For all the deserved credit Anderson receives, Jermaine Kearse is also heating up. He trailed his teammate by just a single target over the last two weeks and totaled 258 yards receiving.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield touch leader: Marshawn Lynch

Touches: 19 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 2

As expected, Marshawn Lynch went off in a favorable spot against a Giants run defense that hasn't been able to stop running backs all year. Lynch posted his first 100-yard rushing game of the year, scored on a 50-yard scamper in the first quarter and added 20 receiving yards. His 18.1 standard fantasy points marked his third game with 17 or more point in the last four contests. He's been getting more volume as the season wears on, and with the Raiders lacking playmakers, they leaned on their veteran back. There's reason to believe he can perform well again next week against the Chiefs.

Target leader: Johnny Holton

Target share: 20% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 39, TD

Johnny Holton led the spread-out passing attack with seven targets. You can feel free to ignore this. Holton made several errors throughout the day and Michael Crabtree will definitely return next week. Amari Cooper could join him in returning, as well.

Honorable mention(s): If we do need to discuss Raiders depth receivers again, Cordarrelle Patterson is still the best option. The volume is shaky with four targets in each of the last two games, but he's the only one who has shown an ability to make plays. He had a 59-yard catch and run against the Giants.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield touch leader: Carlos Hyde

Touches: 20 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 3

Carlos Hyde gained just 66 total yards on his 20 touches against the Bears. With Jimmy Garoppolo under center, Hyde's unsustainable target volume dropped as actual receivers like Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor were highly targeted. Hyde has provided a safe floor almost every week given his volume but hasn't had many high ceiling weeks save for the two games in which he's scored multiple touchdowns. He'll still be an RB2 next week, based on volume alone, against the Texans.

Target leader: Marquise Goodwin

Target share: 21.6% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 99

Marquise Goodwin didn't lose any of the quiet momentum he was building the last few weeks with a quarterback change. He saw eight targets for the second time in four games, and hauled in all of them for 99 yards. Already seeing solid volume, Goodwin becomes even more appealing if those looks will now be more efficient with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

Honorable mention(s): The 49ers are using a committee approach at the other wide receiver positions. Outside of Goodwin, no one was on the field for more than 53 percent of the plays. George Kittle is well off the radar and splitting time with Garrett Celek. He drew fewer targets and went out for far fewer plays then the veteran.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield touch leader: Peyton Barber

Touches: 27 | Carries: 23 | Receptions: 4

With Doug Martin (concussion) out, the Bucs named Peyton Barber their starting back ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Barber dominated in a favorable matchup, blowing up for 143 scrimmage yards (102 rushing, 41 receiving). He indeed was the lead back, playing a really nice 69 percent of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps. Anyone who started Jacquizz Rodgers got burned, as he had just three carries for 25 yards. Barber will be a hot add off waivers as we head into the fantasy playoffs, but would obviously see a volume downtick if Martin returns next week against the Lions.

Target leader: Cameron Brate and Mike Evans

Target share: 18.8% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 2 | Yards: 39, 2 TDs

Target share: 18.8% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 2 | Yards: 33

Cameron Brate had just one catch in each of the four previous games heading into Week 13. He only came down with two today but both went for scores. Brate's six targets were the most he's had since October 22nd. It appears he definitely gets a stock up with Jameis Winston back under center in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick. Mike Evans was blanked from the stat sheet for most of this game. His first catch did not come until there were just under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Honorable mention(s): O.J. Howard saw just two targets in this game and was on the field for more run plays than pass plays. Brate is Winston's preferred receiving tight end target.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield touch leader: DeMarco Murray

Touches: 13 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 2

It was another week of Derrick Henry out-producing DeMarco Murray. Murray had 66 rush yards on 11 carries, Henry had 109 rush yards on 11 carries. But Murray played more snaps, 30 to 22, and was the "starter." Henry broke off a magnificent 75-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. It's getting comical at this point, the coaching staff refuses to give Henry more work, and yet he continues to dominate late in games as opposing defenses are worn down. Expect more of the same frustration next week when the Titans travel to Arizona.

Target leader: Eric Decker

Target share: 28.6% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 27

Corey Davis has six catches for 51 yards over the last two weeks. Rishard Matthews has been out for both and they were prime matchups against the Colts and Texans. With that in mind, we can officially say it's not happening here in Davis' rookie year.

Honorable mention(s): The Texans possessed the ball for 33:49 to 26:11 for the Titans. Tennessee just didn't have the ball enough to run many plays and create chances for their skill position players.

Washington Redskins

Backfield touch leader: Samaje Perine

Touches: 15 | Carries: 12 | Receptions: 3

Once again, Perine was the Redskins feature back. Unfortunately, his team fell behind early so the volume simply wasn't there in the second half. Perine also missed some snaps in the first half as he was on the sidelines being evaluated for a concussion, but he did return to play. The rookie totaled 69 scrimmage yards, 38 rushing and 31 receiving, in the game. It was somewhat disappointing considering how banged up Dallas' defense was coming into this game but Washinton also suffered some big injuries on its offensive line, making Perine's job much harder. He's still in line for a bell-cow type workload every week for the rest of the season as long as he remains healthy.

Target leader: Ryan Grant

Target share: 25.7% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 76, TD

Ryan Grant led the team in targets on Thursday night, as the Washington target distribution wheel turns. The team continues to spread the ball around. While Josh Doctson has touchdowns in back-to-back games, he only has a combined 54 yards on nine targets. It's tough to live like that for fantasy but this is the way Washington's offense has always operated and we should not expect them to change.

Honorable mention(s): Vernon Davis has just three targets over his last two games and 15 total yards. In the three games previous he averaged 8.7 targets and over 70 yards. It's an odd fade to the background for Davis considering Jordan Reed still isn't back from injury.

-- Follow Matt Harmon on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB and Matt Franciscovich @MattFranchise.