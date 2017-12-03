Marcus Peters throws penalty flag into the stands

Marcus Peters chose a unique method to protest a penalty call late in Sunday's matchup against the Jets. He took the penalty flag out of play.

The Chiefs cornerback melted down after teammate Steven Nelson was called for defensive holding on a Jets two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter, picking up the flag near his feet and firing it into the crowd at MetLife Stadium. That led to more yellow laundry on the field, naturally, as Peters was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Has this ever happened before?

After throwing the flag, Peters made a bee line for the Chiefs locker room as officials sorted out the situation. By the time the Jets converted the two-point conversion on the next play, Peters was nowhere to be seen.

The thing about that, though: Peters didn't actually get ejected. It's unclear if Peters mistakenly believed his impulsive act had earned him a disqualification or if he'd just decided he was done with football for the day. Either way, the CBS broadcast reported that a Chiefs staffer was spotted running into the tunnel during Kansas City's ensuing drive, presumably to retrieve their lost star.

Eventually, Peters did return to the field. He wasn't wearing socks as he jogged back to the Chiefs sideline. The whole saga pretty much sums up the lost state of this once-promising Chiefs season. The Jets won, 38-31.

