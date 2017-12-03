Matthew Stafford bruises right hand in Lions' loss

Matthew Stafford's rough day came to an early finish.

Stafford suffered a right hand injury in Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Stafford left the game late in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury while throwing an interception. Stafford held his hand and grimaced while leaving the field before heading to the locker room.

The Lions received good news on Stafford's injury after the game, however, as coach Jim Caldwell told reporters it was just a bad bruise on his hand and X-rays were negative. It remains to be seen if the injury will affect Stafford's status for Week 14.

Stafford told reporters he believed his injury was caused by someone stepping on his hand, but he wasn't completely sure.

Baltimore's stifling defense didn't make life easy on Stafford even though he did manage to put up some strong numbers. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown.