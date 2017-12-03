Tyrod Taylor suffers knee injury, won't return for Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off with a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. He has been ruled out from returning to the game.

Nathan Peterman takes over at quarterback with the Bills trailing, 23-3, in the fourth quarter.

Prior to leaving the game, Taylor had completed 9 of 18 passes for 65 yards. He threw a red-zone interception in the first quarter.

Taylor's exit means the Bills will be hard-pressed to mount a comeback against the AFC East division rivals. Peterman, at this point in his young NFL career, is best known for throwing five interceptions over a disastrous debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last month.

It remains to be seen if Taylor's injury is just another setback for the Bills or something that could be much more significant moving forward.