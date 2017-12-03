Tyrod Taylor injures knee during Bills' loss to Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off with a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. He did not return to the game.

Nathan Peterman took over at quarterback, and the Bills went on to lose, 23-3.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Taylor was initially injured on game's first play. McDermott told reporters after the game that Taylor's knee was still being evaluated.

Prior to leaving the game, Taylor had completed 9 of 18 passes for 65 yards. He threw a red-zone interception in the first quarter.

Taylor's exit means the Bills will be hard-pressed to stay in wild-card contention in the AFC if it is a long-term issue. Peterman, at this point in his young NFL career, is best known for throwing five interceptions over a disastrous debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last month.