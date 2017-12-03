Notable injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games

Here's a rundown of the notable injuries we've been tracking during Sunday's Week 12 games:

1. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an Achilles tendon injury during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. He was carted off the field and will not return to the game.

2. Chicago Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a shoulder injury during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers and is questionable to return. Guard Kyle Long also suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

3. Detroit Lions offensive tackle Rick Wagner suffered an ankle injury and will not return against the Baltimore Ravens. Guard T.J. Lang is questionable to return after going down with a foot injury. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah returned to the game after leaving briefly with an ankle injury.

4. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after sitting out practice Wednesday. Tight end Greg Olsen is battling soreness in his foot and will not play. There is no structural or long-term issue but the team is being cautious with the game being on turf.

5. Houston Texans linebacker Jelani Jenkins is being evaluated for a concussion and wide receiver Bruce Ellington is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Braxton Miller was ruled out with a concussion and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz is being evaluated for a concussion.

6. Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (neck) did not practice all week and is inactive.

7. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, listed as questionable after returning home to mourn the passing of his brother, has returned to the team and will be in uniform against the Cleveland Browns.

8. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) isn't 100 percent, and the rookie will not play against the Panthers after being listed as questionable.

9. Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre suffered a triceps injury during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings and is questionable to return.

10. Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan suffered a concussion during the first half against the Falcons.

11. Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley suffered an ankle injury during the first half against the Denver Broncos and is questionable to return.

12. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury against the New York Jets. Center Mitch Morse is questionable to return with a foot injury.

13. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was carted off the field to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during the second half against the New England Patriots. He is questionable to return. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his knee and was ruled out for the game.

14. New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy has a leg injury and the return is questionable to return against the Bills.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson is questionable to return after suffering an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts.

16. Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall left against the Buccaneers in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.