Jets scratch LB Darron Lee for 'violating team rules'

The New York Jets played without first-round linebacker Darron Lee during Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lee was announced as a surprise healthy scratch before the game. Coach Todd Bowles said after the victory that it was a coach's decision to sit the 2016 No. 20 overall pick.

Lee told reporters he was benched for "violating team rules," per reporters on the scene. He added that he takes "full responsibility" and "paid [his] dues."

Lee had started all 11 games this season, compiling 73 tackles, three sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. The second-year player has been up and down versus the run this season and struggled in space against the pass. Lee has been at his best playing downhill as a pass rusher.