NFL players support charities via 'My Cause, My Cleats'

NFL players' feet will have a little more flair this week. It's not just for fashion, though. Turns out, the style upgrade is for a good cause, too.

The league has allowed players to showcase cleats in Week 13 as part of the "My Cause, My Cleats" movement that represent charities of their choosing. Here's a look at some of the social media reaction to the colorful and meaningful kicks:

#mycausemycleats @chjrfoundation For the Underdogs A post shared by ChrisHarrisJr (@chrisharrisjr) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:48am PST

Purple splash to show my support to the @fjcsafe in combating Domestic Violence. @RealBradSmith âs True Foundation, Promoting education & discipline. And the NFL Player Care Foundation, which benefits the lives of former NFL players! #mycausemycleats pic.twitter.com/pvgL5bnkag â Jeremy Kelley (@JK_Kelley) December 3, 2017

In memory of my son, Tryson. Spent some happy moments under the oak. He was my âbaby boyâ. #MyCauseMyCleats #sids pic.twitter.com/KbUaEH85yK â matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) December 2, 2017

I am honored to represent the @TAPSorg organization for #MyCauseMyCleats today. Their work with families of fallen soldiers is truly inspiring. Thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/BTTU8sOjaq â Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) December 3, 2017

Tomorrow I will be wearing these cleats in honor of individuals and families that have been affected by pediatric brain tumors & childhood cancer. Itâs a cause that hits close to home especially for my wifeâs family. Iâll be playing for Avery Ellis & her family! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/NoNhqiypGx â Matt Skura (@Matt_Skura62) December 2, 2017