NFL players support charities via 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Print
  • By Around The NFL NFL.com
More Columns >

NFL players' feet will have a little more flair this week. It's not just for fashion, though. Turns out, the style upgrade is for a good cause, too.

The league has allowed players to showcase cleats in Week 13 as part of the "My Cause, My Cleats" movement that represent charities of their choosing. Here's a look at some of the social media reaction to the colorful and meaningful kicks:

#mycausemycleats @chjrfoundation For the Underdogs

A post shared by ChrisHarrisJr (@chrisharrisjr) on

Print
"Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's NFL con..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments