NFL players support charities via 'My Cause, My Cleats'

NFL players' feet will have a little more flair this week. It's not just for fashion, though. Turns out, the style upgrade is for a good cause, too.
The league has allowed players to showcase cleats in Week 13 as part of the "My Cause, My Cleats" movement that represent charities of their choosing. Here's a look at some of the social media reaction to the colorful and meaningful kicks:
View photos of Bucs players wearing their custom shoes for the #MyCauseMyCleats campaign.â Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) December 3, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½:https://t.co/KOFx6LmNtb pic.twitter.com/ioALqlmfCN
Itâs Game Day! And this year I have the pleasure of representing @ExtraLife4Kids for #mycausemycleats gonna be a great day today! #LARams #HornsUp #LAvsAZ :the_horns::skin-tone-4::the_horns::skin-tone-4::the_horns::skin-tone-4: pic.twitter.com/Y9Srvtaiouâ Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) December 3, 2017
.@tae15adams shares the story behind his #CysticFibrosis cleats for this Sunday. #mycausemycleats #ChellaStrong pic.twitter.com/mY2eon568Fâ Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 2, 2017
The fight never stops. :muscle:â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 3, 2017
Shady and Zay are playing for their favorite charities today. #mycausemycleats pic.twitter.com/pIZzm5Ty3w
Purple splash to show my support to the @fjcsafe in combating Domestic Violence. @RealBradSmith âs True Foundation, Promoting education & discipline. And the NFL Player Care Foundation, which benefits the lives of former NFL players! #mycausemycleats pic.twitter.com/pvgL5bnkagâ Jeremy Kelley (@JK_Kelley) December 3, 2017
I believe in the power of education and enlightenment. Through @SHARPLiteracy kids are empowered to become lifelong learners. #mycausemycleats pic.twitter.com/hSBEISQshxâ Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) December 3, 2017
#mycausemycleatsâ Alex Mack (@alexmack51) December 3, 2017
Proud to represent Cure Tay-Sachs Foundation pic.twitter.com/eXgP2paIU8
This is my cause, these are my cleats https://t.co/omGtcjOyCJâ Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) December 3, 2017
Learn more at https://t.co/2cDOhPmdPd pic.twitter.com/KaXhNIYFmk
Our #MyCauseMyCleats are looking gameday fresh. ï¿½ï¿½â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 3, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½'s » https://t.co/9EeiuIRm7T pic.twitter.com/J6aa1dheS2
In memory of my son, Tryson. Spent some happy moments under the oak. He was my âbaby boyâ. #MyCauseMyCleats #sids pic.twitter.com/KbUaEH85yKâ matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) December 2, 2017
I am honored to represent the @TAPSorg organization for #MyCauseMyCleats today. Their work with families of fallen soldiers is truly inspiring. Thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/BTTU8sOjaqâ Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) December 3, 2017
Tomorrow I will be wearing these cleats in honor of individuals and families that have been affected by pediatric brain tumors & childhood cancer. Itâs a cause that hits close to home especially for my wifeâs family. Iâll be playing for Avery Ellis & her family! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/NoNhqiypGxâ Matt Skura (@Matt_Skura62) December 2, 2017
In 2014, 276 girls were kidnapped in Nigeria.. 2017 & more than 100 still in captivity. In Africa, issues rarely get attention or resolved. W Libya slave trade going on and girls still missing, I wanted to bring awareness & honor efforts for change in Africa. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/py4HrI7IDtâ Chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) December 1, 2017
Check out #Saints players #mycausemycleats! pic.twitter.com/zi4y5klmntâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 3, 2017
Today Iâm taking the field with Mikeâs Knights and all those impacted by pediatric cancer. #MyCauseMyCleats #MikesKnights #Bears #RFootball @EmbraceKidsFoundation pic.twitter.com/rQDpr9VIXdâ Mike Burton (@MikeBurtonFB) December 3, 2017
Team Pouncey Foundation#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/p8V35ujgcmâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2017
Lacing them up for a cause today.#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/NmQUpcKFVyâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2017
His cause is @LurieChildrens.â San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 3, 2017
And these the cleats @RobbieGould09 will rock today. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/pDQqOA4Hqv
For #MyCauseMyCleats, @__AWalkJr is wearing hooded cleats to honor Trayvon Martin and @TTMFoundation. pic.twitter.com/nXsB0cMQG7â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 3, 2017
A father first.â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2017
Breaking in the cleats. ï¿½ï¿½ #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/P0as8DyveZ
#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/hTQ5kBrEz3â #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 3, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ #MyCauseMyCleats Cam #SFvsCHI #DaBears pic.twitter.com/uEkRa4Eq81â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 3, 2017
Excited to break these out today in support of American Heart Association and for my son, Corey Jr. #mycausemycleats @American_Heart #BOLTUP â¡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/OwVbkQAsy4â Corey Liuget (@CoreyLiuget) December 3, 2017
View all comments