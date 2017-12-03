Injuries: Adrian Peterson long shot to play Sunday

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday after sitting out practice on Wednesday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The rookie out of Stanford has 736 yards from scrimmage and has scored five touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Tight end Greg Olsen is battling soreness in his foot and is not expected to play, a source said. There is no structural or long-term issue but the team is being cautious with the game being on turf. It should be a short absence, according to Rapoport.

The Panthers (8-3) travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons (8-3) in a battle for NFC South supremacy.

Other injury news we are watching on Sunday:

1. Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (neck) did not practice all week and is a long shot to play against the Rams, according to Rapoport. A final decision will be made this morning with Kerwynn Williams expected to get the start.

2. Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (calf) is expected to play against the Lions after practicing fully on Thursday and Friday, according to Rapoport.

3. Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (neck) is not expected to play against the Ravens, with Theo Riddick to get the start, according to Rapoport.

4. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) is expected to return to the field against the Buccaneers for the first time since Nov. 12, according to Rapoport. He'll split carries in the backfield with Jamaal Williams.

5. Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, listed as questionable after returning home to mourn the passing of his brother, has returned to the team and is expected to play against the Browns.

6. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) is not 100 percent, but the rookie is going to try to play against the Panthers, a source told Rapoport. There is optimism that he can get out there, despite being listed as questionable.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (foot) was listed as questionable, but is anticipating playing against the Packers, per Rapoport.