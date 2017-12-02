Chargers sign kicker Travis Coons; will start vs. Browns

Brace yourselves for the Travis Coons Revenge Game.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Coons to their active roster Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Coons' agent. The kicker will play on Sunday against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

Coons will be the third kicker to start for the Bolts this season. Young-Hoe Koo played their first four games, but missed half of his six field goal attempts, including two potential game-winning or -tying boots. Nick Novak filled in after L.A. cut Koo and started the Chargers' next seven games before suffering a back injury against the Cowboys. Novak is officially listed as questionable.

Coons went 28-for-32 in field goal attempts and missed two extra points during his lone season with the Browns in 2015.