Two of a Kind: OSU's Nick Bosa could be the next Joey Bosa

Ohio State has had some rich tradition in college football with 775 wins and 36 conference championships, however, the Buckeyes might have had the best brothers in college football history.

Yesterday, defensive end Nick Bosa was just named the Big Ten Conference 2017 Defensive Lineman of the Year, and if that name sounds familiar, he is the younger brother of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. For the third time in four years, a member of the Bosa family has won this award.

Even though these brothers may be separated by a few years, they are more similar than you think. Coming out of high school, both Joey and Nick were four-star recruits when they committed to Ohio State.

During their time at Ohio State, Joey averaged roughly 9 sacks a year, while Nick has posted 11 sacks in two seasons . So, obviously getting to getting to the quarterback runs in the family!

Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) forces the fumble and Jerome Baker (@Lastname_Baker) scoops and scores for the Buckeyes! pic.twitter.com/WzeYTfGwOj â Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 7, 2017

With the Big Ten Championship game being played tonight, Ohio State can be happy that they have one of the best defensive ends in the country on their side.

