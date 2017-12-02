Jaguars cut former Jets first-rounder Calvin Pryor

Calvin Pryor is back on the market.

The former first-round pick's odyssey through the NFL continued Saturday, as he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pryor had been with the team since Week 1. Jacksonville promoted rookie defensive end Carroll Phillips to the 53-man active roster in a corresponding move.

The hard-hitting safety was traded from the New York Jets to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Demario Davis in June, two months after Gang Green drafted their two safeties of the future. Pryor was cut by the Browns in September after reportedly getting into a fight with teammates.

Pryor was placed on injured reserve in September and returned to practice in November. He appeared in two games, but only registered 28 special-team snaps.