The NFL Films Podcast with Emmitt Smith

NFL Films producers Keith Cossrow and Paul Camarata dive deep into the making of Emmitt Smith: A Football Life with the rushing king himself, a conversation about his life-long habit of writing down goals (16:35), his thoughts on the game today (19:10) and his immense gratitude for the teammates he played with (20:28). Paul Monusky and Chris Weaver -- the producers of Emmitt Smith: A Football Life -- join the show to give a behind the scenes look of the film-making process (25:24). Finally, the guys talk Emmitt with noted NFL Films Guru Greg Cosell (56:55). Tune in for all that and much more!