Antonio Brown (toe) questionable to play for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown missed practice for the second consecutive day on Saturday, but isn't expected to miss any significant time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown is sitting out because of a minor toe injury, but should be fine going forward.

Brown is listed as questionable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Brown leads the league in receiving yards (1,195), receptions (80) and yards per game (108.6). He is coming arguably his most productive two-game stretch of his career (20 rec, 313 yards, 5 TD).