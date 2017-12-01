The Jaguars are adding a "Cat Signal" to their stadium

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 1st, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Jaguars are implementing a "cat signal" so fans know when the game is about to begin

For those wonder the #Jaguars cat signal thing is real pic.twitter.com/jOkZFag0PG â Harry Montana (@AlfieBCC) December 1, 2017

2. Dez Bryant made history last night

3. Is there an award for best podcast name? Because it needs to exist so Joe Thomas can win it.

Iâm excited to announce my new podcast âThe First Podcast in NFL Historyâ! We just wrapped our first show with awesome first guest @David_Njoku80! pic.twitter.com/jEQ9QMX6Xi â Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) November 30, 2017

4. Todd Gurley says the reason the Rams haven't celebrated TDs is because they score too much

Asked why the Rams havenât joined the celebration fun sweeping the rest of the league, Todd Gurley says, âWe get in there so much, we donât have to do it every time... I donât have all day to do a whole cha-cha slide, electric slide.â @CVRamsClub â Joe Curley (@vcsjoecurley) December 1, 2017

5. Bill Belichick, famously not the chattiest coach in the NFL, will occasionally talk your ear off on the right subject. Today that subject is punt protection

683 words from Bill Belichick today on the role of the punt protector. "A lot goes into that position." pic.twitter.com/HotcOj1GfD â Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 1, 2017

6. Countdown until Aaron Rodgers returns to practice begins now

Today is officially the first day QB Aaron Rodgers, on Injured Reserve with a broken collarbone, can practice. But the #Packers donât practice today, so donât be surprised to see him out there tomorrow. Still two weeks and many hurdles before he can play. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2017

7. That would be a fun pregame speech: "Let's go out there and get a win! To get our moms off our backs!"

Reporter to #Bears DL Akiem Hicks: What would a win do around here?



Hicks: "Oh, man, it would get my mom off my back. Yeah, she's the first one to text me after games, so, yeah, it would be good." â Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) November 30, 2017

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.