Drew Brees is all about tacos & family on Instagram

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.
Through 11 games, Drew Brees has led the high powered New Orleans Saints offense with 3029 yards and 16 touchdowns. From Purdue to reservations in Canton, Brees has entertained fans on the field, but he also does this online.
Even though Brees may be a 17-year NFL veteran, he has become a master on social media. With roughly 3.5 million followers on Instagram and Twitter, Brees has become one of the best players to follow off the field.
Brees' family is number 1
Brees loves his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers
Bring that bucket back to West Lafayette this Saturday @BoilerFootball! #BeatIU #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/bEzdaQFo0lï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Drew Brees (@drewbrees) November 24, 2017
He really likes tacos
Taco Tuesday!!! pic.twitter.com/vl3OPWctexï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 6, 2017
One of my favorite days of the week...Taco Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/yGMBFhbxg1ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 15, 2017
He doesn't just play football
This was not set up...This was Callen's first roll in shuffleboard. Wizard!!! pic.twitter.com/u9MrUzRhwyï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Drew Brees (@drewbrees) February 20, 2017
First time skiing!!!!! Yeeeaaaaa pic.twitter.com/PUQvxApDjGï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 2, 2017
At Zurich, smacking the #EpicDriver from @CallawayGolf and the new @OdysseyGolf putter! https://t.co/2aZIHugMPH pic.twitter.com/gmfPsXmss0ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Drew Brees (@drewbrees) April 26, 2017
For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.