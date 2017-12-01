Drew Brees is all about tacos & family on Instagram

  • By Daniel Greco
Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

Through 11 games, Drew Brees has led the high powered New Orleans Saints offense with 3029 yards and 16 touchdowns. From Purdue to reservations in Canton, Brees has entertained fans on the field, but he also does this online.

Even though Brees may be a 17-year NFL veteran, he has become a master on social media. With roughly 3.5 million followers on Instagram and Twitter, Brees has become one of the best players to follow off the field.

Brees' family is number 1

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

Brees loves his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

He really likes tacos

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

He doesn't just play football

