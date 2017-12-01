Drew Brees is all about tacos & family on Instagram

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

Through 11 games, Drew Brees has led the high powered New Orleans Saints offense with 3029 yards and 16 touchdowns. From Purdue to reservations in Canton, Brees has entertained fans on the field, but he also does this online.

Even though Brees may be a 17-year NFL veteran, he has become a master on social media. With roughly 3.5 million followers on Instagram and Twitter, Brees has become one of the best players to follow off the field.

Brees' family is number 1

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:06am PST

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Brees loves his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

He really likes tacos

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

He doesn't just play football

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.