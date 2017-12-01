NFL TV guide to Week 13 of 2017 season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 13 of the 2017 season.

SUNDAY

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

"Love and Other Suggs" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

After a successful first outing, Jim Bob Cooter debates whether he should give Stafford a call immediately or adhere to the three-day rule, as he doesn't want to seem too eager but also doesn't want to abandon his duties for 72 hours. Suggs seeks closure with Ameer Abdullah, but as soon as they lock eyes from across the line, he can't contain himself, reaching the grounded realization that maybe he just likes the chase.

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons

"There's Something About Murray" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

It's the most magical time of year, as two superstar-crossed darlings, Julio and Xavier, not-so-spontaneously bump into each other in a crowded end zone, igniting the first of many sparks to fly. Jealous of the connection his QB1 has with a red hot Thielen, Latavius Murray decides to give Case an ultimatum, it's the two of them, forever, every down or this thing just might not go the distance.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

"Something's Gotta Ginn" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Brees finds himself involved with two receivers at the same time, Ted Ginn, a lovely guy with a history of short-term relationships and Michael Thomas, a young, charismatic fella with big hopes for their future. The QB must decide if it's worth continuing to play games or if he should make a snappy decision before they both take the go route. Despite Cam Jordan sweeping Cam Newton off his feet, things go south as soon as they realize their common interests start and stop with their first name.

MONDAY

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

"Some Like it Watt" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Hopelessly hopeless, Andy Dalton tries to show, not tell, the city of Cincinnati that this romance is still alive and that he can be that smooth, dashing man it needs. Despite knowing Antonio has repeatedly fallen head over heels for him, Big Ben gets him a guy who can do both in Bell, as he wants a partner who takes charge but also knows when to give him his space. Looking for love in all the wrong places, most notably the gridiron, T.J. Watt learns to channel his energy into perfecting his craft: knocking dudes over.

