Cowboys push Redskins around, keep playoff hopes alive

Alfred Morris enjoyed his finest rushing performance in four years, leading the (6-6) Dallas Cowboys to a 38-14 victory over the (5-7) Washington Redskins in Week 13. Here's what we learned in Thursday night's action:

1. Break out the defibrillator! With playoff hopes on life support following a historically inept three-game skid, the Cowboys' heart is suddenly flickering with winnable matchups versus the Giants and Raiders the next two weeks before All-Pro tailback Ezekiel Elliott returns from suspension to provide an added jolt against the imposing Seahawks and Eagles on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

2. Taking advantage of a series of game-changing second-quarter miscues out of Washington, Dallas rode rookie Ryan Switzer's 83-yard punt return to a 17-7 halftime lead. Dez Bryant asserted himself in the third quarter, following an impressive 24-yard catch-and-run with a vintage leaping touchdown over Breshaud Breeland. Coming under heavy scrutiny for a limited route tree and dwindling production leading up to the game, Bryant managed to vault past Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Hayes for the franchise record with 72 career receiving touchdowns. Although four consecutive three-and-outs to start the evening provided a bleak outlook for the Cowboys' slumping offense, the once-dominant run-blocking unit began dictating the action in the second half, pushing Redskins defenders around as a hard-charging Morris moved the chains for 127 yards and a 1-yard plunge. The odds remain heavily stacked against a postseason appearance, but Thursday's victory provides a glimmer hope for Dallas faithful.