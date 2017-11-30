Dak Prescott returns after suffering hand injury in win

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott briefly left for the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins after suffering a hand injury.

According to NBC Sports sideline reporter Heather Cox, the X-rays Prescott underwent in the locker room on his right hand were negative. He didn't miss an offensive snap, playing the final snaps of the first half despite dealing with swelling in the hand.

"I couldn't think about it for the most part," Prescott told Cox after the game. "Just had to keep working the ball, keep throwing the ball on the sideline, and it worked out and it was fine."

The Cowboys were leading the Redskins, 17-0, when Prescott made his brief exit. He was back on the sideline with his teammates after spending a few minutes in the locker room.

Television cameras captured him throwing the ball on the sideline when he returned from the locker room. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush also warmed up briefly before Prescott's return.

Prescott finished the game completing 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.