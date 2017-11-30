Bill Belichick will celebrate touchdowns how he sees fit

Bill Belichick is not an easy man to read.

Being an impenetrable fortress of solemnity has served the Patriots coach quite well over the years. At some point, Belichick's gruff exterior became as much a part of his legend as his incredible success as a head coach. As he coasts deeper into age, it's unlikely Belichick is going to change his ways. Why should he?

Anyhow, somehow NFL Films successfully convinced Belichick to mic up for the Patriots' ho-hum 35-17 win over the Dolphins at Foxborough on Sunday. It's a fascinating to watch the master in his element, from the way he tosses away a rogue football in disgust to how one of his players gets legitimately spooked after realizing his celebration has drifted too close to The Hooded One's orbit.

But nothing tops Belichick's emotionless reaction to each of New England's five touchdowns. He's like a Madame Tussauds wax figure on loan. He's Bizarro Pete Carroll.

There is no one like this man.