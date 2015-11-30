News  

 

 

Game facts: Redskins at Cowboys (Redskins facts)

Playoff implications:  The Redskins trail the Falcons by 2.0 games for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. A loss would drop Washington to 2.5 games back with four more games to play.  

Encouraging stat:  A team to start the season 5-6 or worse has made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons (Redskins and Cowboys both enter this game at 5-6).

Crowder heating up:  Jamison Crowder has 70+ receiving yards in each of his last 4 games.  

Norman vs. Dez: In their first matchup this season, Josh Norman didn't allow Dez Bryant to catch a pass while he was in coverage. 

Franchise QB?:  Kirk Cousins is on pace to be the 2nd QB in NFL history to start 10+ games, have a 100+ passer rating and have a losing record in a season (the other was Drew Brees, in 2015 and 2016 with New Orleans).  

