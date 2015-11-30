Game facts: Redskins at Cowboys (Redskins facts)

Playoff implications: The Redskins trail the Falcons by 2.0 games for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. A loss would drop Washington to 2.5 games back with four more games to play.

Encouraging stat: A team to start the season 5-6 or worse has made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons (Redskins and Cowboys both enter this game at 5-6).

Crowder heating up: Jamison Crowder has 70+ receiving yards in each of his last 4 games.

Norman vs. Dez: In their first matchup this season, Josh Norman didn't allow Dez Bryant to catch a pass while he was in coverage.