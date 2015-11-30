Game facts: Redskins at Cowboys (Cowboys facts)

Playoff implications: The Cowboys trail the Falcons by 2.0 games for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. A loss would drop Dallas to 2.5 games back with four more games to play.

Encouraging stat: A team to start the season 5-6 or worse has made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

Discouraging stat: The Cowboys have scored fewer than 10 points in all three games since Ezekiel Elliott's suspension began.

Run game without Zeke: The Cowboys' have collectively rushed for 4.4 yards per carry since Elliott went out, while they averaged 4.8 yards per carry in Weeks 1-9 (when Elliott was active).