Week 13 bold predictions: Tyrod Taylor outplays Tom Brady; Vikes stifle Falcons

Joe Flacco is elite -- well, at least this week

This may not have been very bold in other years, but it's definitely a stretch this year. Right now, Joe Flacco ranks last in the NFL (of 36 qualifying quarterbacks) in pass yards per attempt, 32nd in pass yards per game and 31st in TD-to-INT ratio and passer rating.But this week against the Lions , Flacco will channel his former Super Bowl MVP self and rack up 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.