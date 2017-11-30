DDFP: Will 2018 be the craziest QB offseason?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank, Matt "Money" Smith and Cynthia Frelund to react to the news of Eli Manning getting benched and how that factors into 2018 potentially being the craziest offseason of all-time for quarterbacks (7:50). Also, the fellas and Cynthia break down the biggest college football games of the week and provide their predictions for the playoffs (45:05). Lastly, EmmaVP reads her Week 13 "TV Guide" rom-com movies edition game previews for the group to break down and make their Red Challenge Flag picks (51:25). Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play