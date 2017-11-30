Bill Belichick mic'd up is everything you want it to be

Print
  • By Grant Pardee
More Columns >

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 30th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Bill Belichick mic'd up is... amazing

2. Eli Manning received tons of condolences from players after news of his benching this week -- and a job offer from CBS

3. Giants RB Orleans Darkwa earned himself a nice bonus with his performance on Sunday

4. Florida Atlantic University coach Lane Kiffin continues to wild out on Twitter

5. Ravens K Justin Tucker is a multi-multi-hyphenate

For all the fun football stories, follow The Checkdown on Twitter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0