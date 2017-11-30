Bill Belichick mic'd up is everything you want it to be

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 30th, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Bill Belichick mic'd up is... amazing

2. Eli Manning received tons of condolences from players after news of his benching this week -- and a job offer from CBS

3. Giants RB Orleans Darkwa earned himself a nice bonus with his performance on Sunday

By surpassing 500 yards rushing this past Sunday, Giants RB Orleans Darkwa earned a $150,000 bonus. A rare bright spot for the G-Men's offense this year. â Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2017

4. Florida Atlantic University coach Lane Kiffin continues to wild out on Twitter

5. Ravens K Justin Tucker is a multi-multi-hyphenate

.@jtuck9 is a man of many talents, but will he be leaving the football field for the stage anytime soon?



| #UpToTheMinute pic.twitter.com/sszK4MuWQd — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 29, 2017

